Virginia State Police graduates 125th Basic Session

The 125th generation of Virginia State Police troopers graduated from training on Friday.

The 49 new troopers have received more than 1,600 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including defensive tactics, crime scene investigation, ethics and leadership, survival Spanish, police professionalism, firearms, judicial procedures, officer survival, cultural diversity and crisis management.

The members of the 125th Basic Session began their 29 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy Aug. 25.

Upon graduation, the new troopers will report to their individual duty assignments across Virginia beginning March 13, for their final phase of training.

Each trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired up with a Field Training Officer learning his or her new patrol area.

Dustin Adam Armentrout Natural Bridge Springfield (Express Lanes) Nicholas Ryan Bobbitt Goodview Springfield (Express Lanes) Brett Aaron Bussert Concord Campbell Jonathan Patrick Campbell Rustburg Buckingham Jason Michael Cappo Waynesboro Augusta Geordan Alexander Cross Suffolk Prince William Evan Rey Davis Harrisonburg Frederick Grant Timothy Dye Abingdon King George Jeremy Victor Enquist Roanoke Botetourt Earl Marshall Evans, Jr. Durham, North Carolina Springfield Timothy Scott Everman, II Brunswick Springfield (Express Lanes) Alan Houston Fadorick Manassas Springfield Thomas Connor Fairburn Roanoke Bedford Kathryn Mitchell Freeman Roanoke Dulles Greenway Gary Lee Clayton Goad Wirtz Halifax James Wesley Harris Council Frederick Jeffery R. Harris Chilhowie Nelson Zachary Christian Harris Danville Albemarle Darius Raheem Henry Decatur, Georgia Arlington Dakota Jay Hess Lebanon Albemarle Marcus Dwight Holloway-Johnson Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Stafford Toren Robert Horvath Parsippany, New Jersey Dulles Greenway Clifton Ross Hughes Woodbridge Accomack Jordan Taylor Hutchinson Grundy Frederick Hank Johnson Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Chesapeake Stanley Jones, IV Surry New Kent Tyler Eli Knight Stuart Caroline Mitchell Anthony Lawson Palmyra Clarke Justin Kurt Littlejohn-Miller Chesapeake Accomack Kyle James Major Cleveland, Ohio York County Sean Michael Martin Chesapeake Chesapeake Alex Donald Miller Alexandria Springfield William Joseph Moleins, II Hainesport, New Jersey Chesterfield Seth Marcus Morris Zuni Greensville Bryson Allen Neal Powhatan Appomattox Justin Edward Price Amherst Albemarle Judy A. Roach Keysville Dinwiddie Darren Hampton Roberts Draper Alleghany Scott Lambert Saylors Anderson, South Carolina Chesterfield Joshua McLean Shaffer Suffolk Accomack Sheldon Taylor Sharpe Burlington, North Carolina Chesterfield Corey Allen Sheron Asheboro, North Carolina Amherst Brandon W. Stanley Pound Nelson Denes M. Szabo Tidewater Norfolk/Virginia Beach James Charles Tanner, III Fredericksburg Culpeper John Robert Thompson, Jr. Wytheville Dinwiddie Devin Tyler Viers Honaker Albemarle Jeffery Alexander Weast Chesapeake Caroline Elhadi Yakoubi Meknes, Morocco Henrico