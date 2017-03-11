Virginia State Police graduates 125th Basic Session
The 125th generation of Virginia State Police troopers graduated from training on Friday.
The 49 new troopers have received more than 1,600 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including defensive tactics, crime scene investigation, ethics and leadership, survival Spanish, police professionalism, firearms, judicial procedures, officer survival, cultural diversity and crisis management.
The members of the 125th Basic Session began their 29 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy Aug. 25.
Upon graduation, the new troopers will report to their individual duty assignments across Virginia beginning March 13, for their final phase of training.
Each trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired up with a Field Training Officer learning his or her new patrol area.
|Dustin Adam Armentrout
|Natural Bridge
|Springfield (Express Lanes)
|Nicholas Ryan Bobbitt
|Goodview
|Springfield (Express Lanes)
|Brett Aaron Bussert
|Concord
|Campbell
|Jonathan Patrick Campbell
|Rustburg
|Buckingham
|Jason Michael Cappo
|Waynesboro
|Augusta
|Geordan Alexander Cross
|Suffolk
|Prince William
|Evan Rey Davis
|Harrisonburg
|Frederick
|Grant Timothy Dye
|Abingdon
|King George
|Jeremy Victor Enquist
|Roanoke
|Botetourt
|Earl Marshall Evans, Jr.
|Durham, North Carolina
|Springfield
|Timothy Scott Everman, II
|Brunswick
|Springfield (Express Lanes)
|Alan Houston Fadorick
|Manassas
|Springfield
|Thomas Connor Fairburn
|Roanoke
|Bedford
|Kathryn Mitchell Freeman
|Roanoke
|Dulles Greenway
|Gary Lee Clayton Goad
|Wirtz
|Halifax
|James Wesley Harris
|Council
|Frederick
|Jeffery R. Harris
|Chilhowie
|Nelson
|Zachary Christian Harris
|Danville
|Albemarle
|Darius Raheem Henry
|Decatur, Georgia
|Arlington
|Dakota Jay Hess
|Lebanon
|Albemarle
|Marcus Dwight Holloway-Johnson
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|Stafford
|Toren Robert Horvath
|Parsippany, New Jersey
|Dulles Greenway
|Clifton Ross Hughes
|Woodbridge
|Accomack
|Jordan Taylor Hutchinson
|Grundy
|Frederick
|Hank Johnson
|Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|Chesapeake
|Stanley Jones, IV
|Surry
|New Kent
|Tyler Eli Knight
|Stuart
|Caroline
|Mitchell Anthony Lawson
|Palmyra
|Clarke
|Justin Kurt Littlejohn-Miller
|Chesapeake
|Accomack
|Kyle James Major
|Cleveland, Ohio
|York County
|Sean Michael Martin
|Chesapeake
|Chesapeake
|Alex Donald Miller
|Alexandria
|Springfield
|William Joseph Moleins, II
|Hainesport, New Jersey
|Chesterfield
|Seth Marcus Morris
|Zuni
|Greensville
|Bryson Allen Neal
|Powhatan
|Appomattox
|Justin Edward Price
|Amherst
|Albemarle
|Judy A. Roach
|Keysville
|Dinwiddie
|Darren Hampton Roberts
|Draper
|Alleghany
|Scott Lambert Saylors
|Anderson, South Carolina
|Chesterfield
|Joshua McLean Shaffer
|Suffolk
|Accomack
|Sheldon Taylor Sharpe
|Burlington, North Carolina
|Chesterfield
|Corey Allen Sheron
|Asheboro, North Carolina
|Amherst
|Brandon W. Stanley
|Pound
|Nelson
|Denes M. Szabo
|Tidewater
|Norfolk/Virginia Beach
|James Charles Tanner, III
|Fredericksburg
|Culpeper
|John Robert Thompson, Jr.
|Wytheville
|Dinwiddie
|Devin Tyler Viers
|Honaker
|Albemarle
|Jeffery Alexander Weast
|Chesapeake
|Caroline
|Elhadi Yakoubi
|Meknes, Morocco
|Henrico
