 jump to example.com

Virginia State Police graduates 125th Basic Session

Published Saturday, Mar. 11, 2017, 1:52 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

virginia state policeThe 125th generation of Virginia State Police troopers graduated from training on Friday.

The 49 new troopers have received more than 1,600 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including defensive tactics, crime scene investigation, ethics and leadership, survival Spanish, police professionalism, firearms, judicial procedures, officer survival, cultural diversity and crisis management.

The members of the 125th Basic Session began their 29 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy Aug. 25.

 

Upon graduation, the new troopers will report to their individual duty assignments across Virginia beginning March 13, for their final phase of training.

Each trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired up with a Field Training Officer learning his or her new patrol area.

 

Dustin Adam Armentrout Natural Bridge Springfield (Express Lanes)
Nicholas Ryan Bobbitt Goodview Springfield (Express Lanes)
Brett Aaron Bussert Concord Campbell
Jonathan Patrick Campbell Rustburg Buckingham
Jason Michael Cappo Waynesboro Augusta
Geordan Alexander Cross Suffolk Prince William
Evan Rey Davis Harrisonburg Frederick
Grant Timothy Dye Abingdon King George
Jeremy Victor Enquist Roanoke Botetourt
Earl Marshall Evans, Jr. Durham, North Carolina Springfield
Timothy Scott Everman, II Brunswick Springfield (Express Lanes)
Alan Houston Fadorick Manassas Springfield
Thomas Connor Fairburn Roanoke Bedford
Kathryn Mitchell Freeman Roanoke Dulles Greenway
Gary Lee Clayton Goad Wirtz Halifax
James Wesley Harris Council Frederick
Jeffery R. Harris Chilhowie Nelson
Zachary Christian Harris Danville Albemarle
Darius Raheem Henry Decatur, Georgia Arlington
Dakota Jay Hess Lebanon Albemarle
Marcus Dwight Holloway-Johnson Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Stafford
Toren Robert Horvath Parsippany, New Jersey Dulles Greenway
Clifton Ross Hughes Woodbridge Accomack
Jordan Taylor Hutchinson Grundy Frederick
Hank Johnson Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Chesapeake
Stanley Jones, IV Surry New Kent
Tyler Eli Knight Stuart Caroline
Mitchell Anthony Lawson Palmyra Clarke
Justin Kurt Littlejohn-Miller Chesapeake Accomack
Kyle James Major Cleveland, Ohio York County
Sean Michael Martin Chesapeake Chesapeake
Alex Donald Miller Alexandria Springfield
William Joseph Moleins, II Hainesport, New Jersey Chesterfield
Seth Marcus Morris Zuni Greensville
Bryson Allen Neal Powhatan Appomattox
Justin Edward Price Amherst Albemarle
Judy A. Roach Keysville Dinwiddie
  Darren Hampton Roberts Draper Alleghany  
  Scott Lambert Saylors Anderson, South Carolina Chesterfield  
  Joshua McLean Shaffer Suffolk Accomack  
  Sheldon Taylor Sharpe Burlington, North Carolina Chesterfield  
  Corey Allen Sheron Asheboro, North Carolina Amherst  
  Brandon W. Stanley Pound Nelson  
  Denes M. Szabo Tidewater Norfolk/Virginia Beach  
  James Charles Tanner, III Fredericksburg Culpeper  
  John Robert Thompson, Jr. Wytheville Dinwiddie  
  Devin Tyler Viers Honaker Albemarle  
  Jeffery Alexander Weast Chesapeake Caroline  
  Elhadi Yakoubi Meknes, Morocco Henrico
Discussion
 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 