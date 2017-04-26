 jump to example.com

Virginia State Police experiencing email outage

Published Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017, 8:12 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Virginia State Police is currently working, in cooperation with the Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA) and Northrup Grumman, to identify, contain and eradicate malware that has impacted the Department’s email network. In order to address this concern, State Police will be unavailable to the public by email beginning 8 p.m.Wednesday (April 26, 2017). The shutdown is anticipated to last through noon Thursday (April 27, 2017).

virginia state policeNeither the malware nor the email shutdown will affect the Department’s daily field operations in the relation to traffic enforcement, traffic crash investigations, criminal investigations, vehicle inspections, motor carrier safety, Virginia Criminal Information Network (VCIN/NCIC), Firearms Transaction Program or criminal/non-criminal background checks.

During this time period, all State Police Headquarters and Area Offices will remain open during normal business hours. Those needing to reach State Police during normal business hours on Thursday, April 27, are asked to contact us by telephone. The main number for the Administrative Headquarters is 804-674-2000. Division and Area Office contact numbers are available on the VSP Website at http://www.vsp.virginia.gov/Office_Locations.shtm.

Those needing to contact the Virginia State Police in an emergency can still reach our Department at any time on a cell phone via #77.

State police will also utilize its Facebook and Twitter pages to provide updates.

The malware has impacted the Department’s ability to actively update the Virginia Sex Offender and Crimes Against Children Registry (SOR) website. As new information becomes available, records management and investigative updates related to the SOR are being done offline. As soon as the work stations assigned to the SOR are clear of any issues, the SOR will be immediately updated for the safety and welfare of the public. The public can still safely access the SOR via the State Police website at www.vsp.virginia.gov.

The malware has not affected the abilities of the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Investigative Unit from fulfilling its state-mandated duties of conducting on-site residential and work address verifications. Nor does it have any impact on convicted sex offenders’ responsibilities to provide changes to, updates, register, or re-register with the Virginia State Police, as required by state law.

“We recognize the vital role email plays in regards to communicating with State Police, and appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as we diligently work to resolve this matter,” said Colonel W. Steven Flaherty, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “While during this period we are required to communicate with the public through alternative means, our level of service should not otherwise be affected.”

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Warner, Portman push access to dual enrollment for low-, middle-income students
Virginia congressional delegation urges financial aid flexibility in absence of IRS tool
Portman, Kaine praise bill promoting early hearing detection in newborns, infants, young children
George Mason adds UConn grad transfer Natalie Butler
OneVirginia2021 sponsored plaintiffs file gerrymandering appeal to Supreme Court
Rockingham County Interstate 81 rest area closure rescheduled for Thursday
Virginia Department of Health urges caution following heavy rains
McAuliffe signs Filler-Corn birth control bill into law
ACC Teleconference: Virginia Tech football coach Justin Fuente
Podcast: Antoine Scott talks life in comedy
Baysox teach Squirrels lesson on Education Day
ACC Teleconference: UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall
Podcast: Interview with Matthew Lord of the 3 Redneck Tenors
Charlottesville Community Job Fair at John Paul Jones Arena
Virginia Tech researchers: Facebook plays vital role in reducing government corruption
Video: Crew breaks down AWE Night of the Superstars
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 