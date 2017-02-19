 jump to example.com

Virginia State Police Appomattox Field Division welcomes new trooper recruiter

Published Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, 9:55 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

Trooper Brad L. CrewsThe Virginia State Police Appomattox Field Division introduced its new recruiter, Trooper Brad L. Crews.

Crews transferred to the Personnel Division from his previous patrol assignment in the Appomattox Division’s Area 23 Office, which encompasses Charlotte and Halifax counties.

Crews joined the Virginia State Police in 2005 and graduated the Academy as a member of the 112th Basic Session in March 2006. He has been assigned to Area 23 for the past five years. The Halifax County native has served as a member of the Appomattox Division Crash Reconstruction Team and mentored new trainees and troopers as a Field Training Officer (FTO). He is certified as a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Child Safety Seat Installation Technician. In addition, he has been actively involved in area schools through the Youth of Virginia Speak Out (YOVASO) About Traffic Safety, a statewide, peer-to-peer advocacy program that empowers teenagers to work towards the prevention of their number one killer – motor vehicle crashes.

For the past two years, Crews has achieved the Virginia State PoliceSr. Trooper Robert A. Hill, Sr., Crime Prevention Award. The award is presented annually to a State Police Crime Prevention Specialist who has excelled in his or her efforts in all areas of community policing and crime prevention. The award is in honor of certified Crime Prevention Specialist Sr. Trooper Hill, who was struck and killed on Route 58 in Southampton County by a passing motorist in November 2006.

As a Recruitment Trooper, Crews will travel throughout the 15 counties and six cities within the Appomattox Division to host state police career fairs and meet with potential sworn and civilian hiring candidates. The Virginia State Police is currently hiring for the application of Trooper. Anyone interested in finding out more about what it takes to join Virginia’s Finest is encouraged to reach out to Trooper Crews at brad.crews@vsp.virginia.gov or via LinkedIn.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

AAA: Gas prices holding steady

Gas prices across the Mid-Atlantic region appear to be treading water as the consistent dip in prices seen for the past few weeks has begun to stall.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Previewing UVA-UNC

Chris Graham previews the matchup between #14 UVA and #10 UNC in ACC Saturday Night Hoops.

Poll: Kaine with big leads in early look at 2018 U.S. Senate race

Sen. Tim Kaine has big leads on two possible big-name Republican challengers in an early, early look at his 2018 re-election race.

Staunton man arrested in drug sting

A Staunton man is behind bars after being arrested Thursday on multiple drug charges following an investigation by federal, state and local law enforcement.

David Swanson: Understanding Robert E. Lee supporters

A message to those who consider it disgraceful to have a giant statue of Robert E. Lee in the middle of Charlottesville.

Poll: Perriello, Northam tied, both lead GOP contenders for governor

Tom Perriello and Ralph Northam are tied in the race for the Democratic Party nomination for governor.

Report: About a third of Virginia farm workers are immigrants

New data emphasizes the contributions of immigrants to Virginia agriculture and the need for immigration reform.

Reality starting to sink in: Ceiling for this UVA team not as high as we thought

I feel like I just watched an overmatched UVA team lose a game in I don’t know how long.

#12 Duke rallies, tops #14 UVA, 65-55

#12 Duke beat #14 UVA at its own game, holding the Cavs to a season-low in a 65-55 win Wednesday night.

Waynesboro Salvation Army to close thrift store

The Waynesboro Salvation Army announced that its Family Thrift Store on Arch Avenue will close March 31.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 