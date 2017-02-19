Virginia State Police Appomattox Field Division welcomes new trooper recruiter

The Virginia State Police Appomattox Field Division introduced its new recruiter, Trooper Brad L. Crews.

Crews transferred to the Personnel Division from his previous patrol assignment in the Appomattox Division’s Area 23 Office, which encompasses Charlotte and Halifax counties.

Crews joined the Virginia State Police in 2005 and graduated the Academy as a member of the 112th Basic Session in March 2006. He has been assigned to Area 23 for the past five years. The Halifax County native has served as a member of the Appomattox Division Crash Reconstruction Team and mentored new trainees and troopers as a Field Training Officer (FTO). He is certified as a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Child Safety Seat Installation Technician. In addition, he has been actively involved in area schools through the Youth of Virginia Speak Out (YOVASO) About Traffic Safety, a statewide, peer-to-peer advocacy program that empowers teenagers to work towards the prevention of their number one killer – motor vehicle crashes.

For the past two years, Crews has achieved the Virginia State PoliceSr. Trooper Robert A. Hill, Sr., Crime Prevention Award. The award is presented annually to a State Police Crime Prevention Specialist who has excelled in his or her efforts in all areas of community policing and crime prevention. The award is in honor of certified Crime Prevention Specialist Sr. Trooper Hill, who was struck and killed on Route 58 in Southampton County by a passing motorist in November 2006.

As a Recruitment Trooper, Crews will travel throughout the 15 counties and six cities within the Appomattox Division to host state police career fairs and meet with potential sworn and civilian hiring candidates. The Virginia State Police is currently hiring for the application of Trooper. Anyone interested in finding out more about what it takes to join Virginia’s Finest is encouraged to reach out to Trooper Crews at brad.crews@vsp.virginia.gov or via LinkedIn.