Virginia Spring Football Festival set for Saturday

The Virginia football team will hold its annual Spring Football Festival on Saturday, April 29 at Scott Stadium. The stadium’s East, West and North gates open at 1 p.m. for pre-game activities for fans and the football practice will begin at 3 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

“This spring has been highlighted by very competitive live practices with a focus on player technique and skill development,” said Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall. “We have spent significant attention to the implementation of our offensive and defensive schemes. It has been a large volume of work for the team to absorb, but the players have embraced it with great enthusiasm and energy. The final practice session of the spring will be an insightful chance for our fans to see how hard the team’s commitment to improving.”

Youth activities will take place on the field between 1-2:15 p.m. and include a 40-yard dash, target toss, punt machine catch and field goal kick. Additional activities on the stadium’s north concourse above the Hill include a photo booth, face painting, balloon artists, cornhole and other games.

Promotional tables will be set up inside the stadium’s East, West, and North Gates. Fans will have an opportunity to pick-up the 2017 Virginia football schedule poster. Raffle tickets will also be available for fans at each promotional table. Raffle prizes include autographed merchandise, single-game tickets to each of the Cavaliers’ 2017 home games and a pair of 2017 Virginia football season tickets.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 7-game home schedule, starting at just $20 per game. While mini packages will not go on sale to the general public until Monday, May 1, fans will have the opportunity to purchase a mini package on-site at the Spring Football Festival. Members of the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office staff will be available on the north concourse to answer questions about seating availability and pricing.

The UVA athletics equipment staff will once again be selling authentic game-worn football jerseys and helmets prior to the Spring Football Festival. Helmets will be available for $100 and jerseys will sell for $50. Cheer uniforms are $35 and pom poms are $10. All jerseys and helmets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Methods of payment include cash and credit cards (no checks). The jersey/helmet sale will take place behind the scoreboard at the open end of Scott Stadium and begins at 1 p.m. when gates at Scott Stadium open.

Concession stands on the east side (Section 105) and west side (Section 127) of Scott Stadium will be open, including Ben & Jerry’s (Sections 107 and 126) and Dippin’ Dots (Section 130) portable stands. The Cavalier Team Shop merchandise locations inside the east and west gates will also be open, featuring the latest in Nike sideline apparel.

At the conclusion of football practice (approximately 4:30 p.m.), there will be a 30-minute autograph session for fans on the field.

There is no live broadcast of the Spring Football Festival.