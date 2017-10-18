Virginia Spirits Month 2017 boosts sales 70 percent

The numbers are in, and a partnership among the Virginia Governor’s Office, Virginia Tourism Corporation, Virginial ABC and the Virginia Distillers Association, which proclaimed September as Virginia Spirits Month has succeeded beyond expectations, lifting sales of Virginia distilled spirits by 70 percent over the same period last year.

According to Virginia ABC, September 2017 sales at distilleries increased by 70.2% and in-store sales were up 53.5% over September last year.

“Virginia Spirits Month was a tremendous success, yielding tangible results for our distilling industry, consumers, and the many partners in between, from restaurants to state government,” said Gareth H. Moore, VDA President and CEO of Virginia Distillery Company. “The results are proof positive that partnering with organizations like Virginia ABC and VTC can create economic benefits both now and for many years to come.”

Highlights of the September Virginia Spirits Month campaign included:

Meet Virginia Makers video series supported by workshops and tastings to drive traffic to distilleries

Promotions with more than 60 Virginia restaurants who highlighted Virginia spirits craft cocktails in their beverage programs

Complimentary “Virginia is for Lovers” trucker hats with any bottle purchase of Virginia spirits at 20 select ABC stores

Largescale consumer festivals such as the Virginia Craft Spirits Showcase

Governor Terry McAuliffe ended the month with a spirited celebration at Virginia’s Executive Mansion.

“The distilled spirits industry has played a role in Virginia’s economy for hundreds of years and today it continues to support our farmers and tourism industry, creating jobs in every corner of the Commonwealth,” said McAuliffe “I am pleased to see our homegrown distilled spirits companies develop into national leaders and I congratulate them on their contributions to our new Virginia economy. I hope my fellow Virginians join me in raising a glass to the proud history and bright future of the spirits industry in the Commonwealth.”