Virginia speeds to 93-49 win over Austin Peay

Virginia revved things up Monday night, putting up 51 points before the half on its way to an easy 93-49 win over Austin Peay.

Don’t get too excited: the Governors (0-2) came into the game ranked 316th among the 351 D1 teams in the KenPom.com power rankings, though they did play well for a long stretch in a season-opening 73-54 loss to Vanderbilt, which faces the Cavaliers next week in Brooklyn.

For a night, anyway, the dead-ball ‘Hoos looked like the Showtime Lakers, shooting 70.4 percent from the floor in the first half, including a 6-for-6 effort from the floor from heralded redshirt freshman Jay Huff, who didn’t get off the bench in UVA’s lackluster 60-48 win over UNC Greensboro three nights ago.

Coach Tony Bennett was able to go 10-deep in the first half as Virginia built a 51-22 lead at the break, getting 13 points from Huff and 10 from Kyle Guy.

The Governors were never in this one, trailing 21-5 by the second media timeout and not getting into double figures until the 6:03 mark of the first half.

Devon Hall scored a game-high 19 points in 25 minutes to pace five ‘Hoos in double figures. Huff had 16, Guy finished with 14, DeAndre Hunter had 13, and Rutgers grad transfer Nigel Johnson had 10.