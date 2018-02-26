Virginia solidifies #1 ranking in third week atop AP Top 25

Virginia, unranked at the start of the 2017-2018 season, is the #1 team in the land for a third straight week.

The ‘Hoos (26-2) clinched the top seed in the 2018 ACC Tournament with a 65-54 win over Georgia Tech on Wednesday, then clinched the UVA program’s third ACC regular-season title in the past five years with a 66-37 win at Pitt on Saturday.

The Cavaliers received 48 first-place votes this week. Second-ranked Michigan State (28-3), the Big Ten regular-season champ, received 17 first-place votes.

Two teams from the Big East, Xavier (25-4) and Villanova (also 25-4), are ranked third and fourth this week.

Duke (24-5) is fifth. North Carolina (22-7) moved up one spot to ninth.

Clemson (21-7) is 18th. Florida State (19-9) dropped from the rankings this week after its 92-72 loss at North Carolina State on Sunday.





