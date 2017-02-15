Virginia senators stand up for air, water, planet

We applaud Senator Mark Warner for standing up for the Chesapeake Bay, Virginia’s air, water and climate by opposing President Trump’s nominee to head the Environmental Protection Agency (Warner announces opposition to Scott Pruitt for EPA, February 13, 2017)

Approved in committee last week, Scott Pruitt is one step from overseeing the federal agency empowered to ensure clean air and clean water for all Americans. Unfortunately, the EPA is also the agency that Mr. Pruitt has spent decades working to undermine.

Pruitt joined polluters in a staggering 14 lawsuits against the very agency he has been selected to lead. These suits aimed to dismantle critical public health safeguards like the Clean Power Plan and the Chesapeake Bay clean up plan.

Virginians deserve an administrator to the EPA who will fight to protect the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the planet we love. Scott Pruitt fails on all these accounts.

We thank Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine for standing with science, our families’ health, clean water and air and opposing Pruitt’s nomination and urge them to do everything within their power to reject President Trump’s EPA pick.

Letter from Sarah Bucci, State Director, Environment Virginia