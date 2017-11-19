Virginia rolls to Sunday win over Monmouth

Virginia overcame a sluggish start to post an easy 73-53 win over Monmouth on Sunday in Charlottesville.

The ‘Hoos (4-0) trailed 15-8 eight minutes into the game, but closed the first half on an extended 31-6 scoring run, fueled by shutdown defense and lights-out shooting by redshirt freshman DeAndre Hunter, who had 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the floor in the closing stretch.

Hunter finished with 23 points, on 8-of-10 shooting, with a team-high eight rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench.

Kyle Guy, coming off a career-high 29-point effort in the 76-67 win at VCU on Friday, added 13.

The Cavaliers came out flat, committing five turnovers in the opening 7:21, after giving up only five turnovers in the win against VCU and its full-court press 48 hours earlier.

They would only commit one turnover for the remainder of the first half, while shooting 10-of-17 from the floor in the stretch, to go into the break up 39-21.

It would not get closer than 16 the rest of the way.

Louie Pillari had 14 points off the bench to lead the Hawks, who shot 33.3 percent from the floor (16-of-48) and 28.6 percent from three-point range (6-of-21).

Virginia shot 52 percent for the game (26-of-50) and 28.6 percent from three (4-of-14).