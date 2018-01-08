Virginia rises to season-high #3 in new AP hoops poll

After an impressive win over defending national champ North Carolina, Virginia moved to a season-best #3 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25.

UVA (14-1, 3-0 ACC) is behind Villanova (14-1) and West Virginia (14-1) in this week’s poll. The ‘Hoos suffered their only loss this season at West Virginia, 68-61, on Dec. 5.

Duke (13-2, 1-2 ACC) fell from the #2 spot after a 96-85 loss at unranked NC State on Saturday.

UNC (12-4, 1-2 ACC) dropped eight spots to #20 after losses at Florida State and Virginia.

Miami (13-2, 2-1 ACC) is 18th, with Clemson (14-1, 3-0 ACC) at 19, and Florida State (12-3, 1-2 ACC) at 23.