Virginia Retail Merchants Association endorses Steve Landes in 25th House race

The Virginia Retail Merchants Assocation has endorsed Del. R. Steven Landes, R-Weyers Cave, in the 25th House District race.

“Jobs and the economy remain at the forefront of voters’ concerns. I’m honored to have the support of the Virginia Retail Merchants Assocition and the men and women who create jobs and keep our economy moving forward,” said Landes. “I’ll continue to fight keep taxes low, reduce regulations, and advocacte for a smaller, more efficient government, so our businesses, large and small, can continue to flourish and create jobs.”

“Delegate Landes consistently votes yes to pro-business decisions made in Richmond,” said Petrina Jones, VRMA’s Director of Government Affairs. “He consistently defends us when free enterprise is under attack or burdensome, unnecessary regulations are proposed. Additionally, his work in the General Assembly earned him the VRMA Legislator of the Year Award in 2016.”

VRMA is Virginia’s premier and oldest statewide retail association. As an association, the members of the Virginia Retail Merchants Association strive to be the voice of free enterprise. No merchant is too big or too small for its membership. VRMA members are as diverse as the products they sell.

Landes represents the 25th House District, which includes parts of Albemarle, Augusta, and Rockingham Counties. Landes is currently serving his eleventh term in the Virginia House of Delegates. Visit SteveLandes.com for additional information.