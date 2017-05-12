 jump to example.com

Virginia resident tests positive for rabies

Published Friday, May. 12, 2017, 10:32 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Virginia Department of Health is investigating a confirmed case of human rabies. The Virginia resident was bitten by a dog while traveling in India.

virginiaWhile the only documented cases of human-to-human transmission of rabies have been via organ transplantation, acting out of an abundance of caution, VDH is assessing those who had direct contact with this patient to see if there is any concern that they may have been exposed to rabies.

VDH is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and healthcare centers where the patient sought care, to assess any healthcare worker who potentially may have been exposed to rabies virus due to contact with this patient. VDH is also working to identify any family members and close contacts who may have been exposed to rabies virus due to contact with this patient.

No additional information about the individual will be released to protect their privacy. Our thoughts are with the patient and the patient’s family.   

Human rabies cases in the United States are rare, with only 1 to 3 cases reported annually. Twenty-eight cases of human rabies have been diagnosed in the United States since 2006, of which 8 cases were infected outside the United States and its territories. The last time VDH reported a human rabies case was in 2009. This patient had also traveled to India and was bitten by a dog while there.

Those traveling internationally should check with their healthcare providers about vaccinations or other health precautions that are recommended prior to departure. A comprehensive resource for travel health recommendations, for healthcare providers and travelers, is available at: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
McAuliffe signs executive order directing state agencies to recognize budget vetoes
​Chiang goes seven again in 3-1 Lynchburg win
Women’s lacrosse: Virginia tops Elon to advance to NCAA Second Round
Men’s tennis: No. 2 Virginia downs Monmouth 4-0 in NCAA First Round
Schedule altered for Virginia-Miami series
Integer invests more than $7 million to expand Salem operations
John McCutcheon coming to Court Square Theater
IR Engraving to expand manufacturing operation in Henrico County
Virginia agriculture receives $95 million budget deal
Combining sports and business: Top career opportunities revolving around sports
Sell-by date confusion to be cleared up soon
Cook meat to proper temperatures to prevent foodborne illness
Potomac salvages split, wins 8-4 over Blue Rocks
Frigid five-run first inning sinks Squirrels
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Who Will Stop the Rain?
Game times set for 2017 Liberty home football schedule
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 