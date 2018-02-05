Virginia remains #2 in AP Top 25

Virginia remains at #2 in the Associated Press Top 25, as the top three spots in this week’s poll remain unchanged.

Villanova (22-1) stayed in the top spot after posting big home wins over Creighton and Seton Hall.

UVA (22-1) held at #2 after a home win over Louisville and a win at Syracuse over the weekend.

Purdue (23-2) is third after beating Maryland at home and surviving a scare at Rutgers.

Michigan State (22-3) is fourth, and Xavier (21-3) is fifth.

Duke (19-4) dropped five spots to ninth after losing to St. John’s, which had lost 11 straight. Clemson (19-4) jumped four spots to 16th after winning at home against North Carolina and beating Wake Forest on the road.

North Carolina (17-7) dropped two spots to 21st. Miami (17-5) re-entered the rankings after wins over Pitt and Virginia Tech.