 jump to example.com

Virginia receives $31.4 million in federal emergency preparedness grants

Published Friday, Jun. 2, 2017, 5:39 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has allocated $31.4 million in federal emergency preparedness and security grants to the Commonwealth.

virginia“We are thrilled that DHS has once again recognized the need to fund critical security initiatives throughout the Commonwealth,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Virginia plays a unique role in the security of our nation. We are home to more than two dozen military installations, the second largest military presence in the country, and many other national security and economic assets that require significant resources to protect. We are proud to have secured this critical funding for our Commonwealth and especially pleased that DHS heard our input and restored Hampton Roads as a designated UASI region.”

Notably, following a concerted effort of almost three years by local, state and federal officials, Hampton Roads received $1 million for security enhancements by returning to the Urban Areas Security Initiative (UASI) for the first time since 2014. In the past, UASI program funds have provided critical assistance to help Virginia localities with planning for terrorist attacks; training and exercising law enforcement and first responders to effectively prevent, protect, respond, and recover from acts of terrorism; purchasing personal protective equipment; and ensuring interoperable communications.

Overall, the grants announced today include:

  • State Homeland Security Program (SHSP), $7,428,500
  • Hampton Roads Urban Area Security Initiative (HR UASI), $1,000,000
  • National Capital Region UASI, $52,809,000 (Virginia portion approximately $15 million)
  • Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG), $8,028,530

“Virginia is a crossroads for threats, both natural and man-made because of our strategic location and our heritage of being a home to the nation’s armed forces” said Brian Moran, Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security. “Hampton Roads’ return to the UASI program is due to the significant coordination between Virginia’s congressmen, senators, regional mayors and elected officials, emergency management professionals and the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission who banded together to work with Washington to restore the critical funding for vital security and emergency preparedness projects”

Overall, Virginia’s participation in these federal grant programs will strengthen the Commonwealth’s ability to prevent, protect against, mitigate, respond to, and recover from terrorist attacks, major disasters and other emergencies. The $31.4 million in grants announced today are vital to the homeland security and emergency management community to help build, sustain and deliver programs to achieve a secure and resilient Commonwealth.

Recognizing the changing terrorist threat environment, the Commonwealth has worked collaboratively with local governments to highlight the importance of our critical infrastructure. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management will now work with localities to administer the funds to individual projects. Localities’ project submissions will open in June and funds will be distributed to localities for projects selected on a competitive basis by fall 2017.

Virginia’s proposals for the federal grants are developed with input from local and state governments, nonprofit organizations and others from throughout the Commonwealth. These entities work together to identify statewide and regional projects that will improve Virginia’s capabilities to plan for and respond to manmade and natural emergencies.

For more information on how localities can apply for projects funded from these grants, visit www.vaemergency.gov/emergency-management-community/grants.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Hurricane season begins June 1: Farmers keeping an eye on the weather
Virginia named a Top 10 state in Site Selection’s 2017 Prosperity Cup
Virginia announces hiring of Trent Paulson as assistant wrestling coach
McAuliffe on President Trump’s decision to leave Paris Climate Agreement
McAuliffe announces winners of NSA Day of Cyber challenge
Virginia’s largest municipal utility solar farm to begin construction in August
Andrew Sneathern announces candidacy for Fifth District Democratic nomination
Soybeans led Virginia’s Top 12 farm and forest exports in 2016
Virginia Highway Safety Summit aimed to reduce traffic fatalities, injuries
SCC lowers Virginia-American water rate increase, orders refunds
Perriello announces Inclusive Virginia coalition
Northam Virginia Votes to expand voting rights, increase government transparency
Warner, Kaine announce $5 million to advance engineering education at Virginia colleges
Virginia Department of Health awards hospitals with breastfeeding-friendly designation
Parkway Brewing Company to double production in Salem
LG candidate Susan Platt calls for Confederate scrubbing
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 