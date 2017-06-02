Virginia receives $31.4 million in federal emergency preparedness grants

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has allocated $31.4 million in federal emergency preparedness and security grants to the Commonwealth.

“We are thrilled that DHS has once again recognized the need to fund critical security initiatives throughout the Commonwealth,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Virginia plays a unique role in the security of our nation. We are home to more than two dozen military installations, the second largest military presence in the country, and many other national security and economic assets that require significant resources to protect. We are proud to have secured this critical funding for our Commonwealth and especially pleased that DHS heard our input and restored Hampton Roads as a designated UASI region.”

Notably, following a concerted effort of almost three years by local, state and federal officials, Hampton Roads received $1 million for security enhancements by returning to the Urban Areas Security Initiative (UASI) for the first time since 2014. In the past, UASI program funds have provided critical assistance to help Virginia localities with planning for terrorist attacks; training and exercising law enforcement and first responders to effectively prevent, protect, respond, and recover from acts of terrorism; purchasing personal protective equipment; and ensuring interoperable communications.

Overall, the grants announced today include:

State Homeland Security Program (SHSP), $7,428,500

Hampton Roads Urban Area Security Initiative (HR UASI), $1,000,000

National Capital Region UASI, $52,809,000 (Virginia portion approximately $15 million)

Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG), $8,028,530

“Virginia is a crossroads for threats, both natural and man-made because of our strategic location and our heritage of being a home to the nation’s armed forces” said Brian Moran, Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security. “Hampton Roads’ return to the UASI program is due to the significant coordination between Virginia’s congressmen, senators, regional mayors and elected officials, emergency management professionals and the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission who banded together to work with Washington to restore the critical funding for vital security and emergency preparedness projects”

Overall, Virginia’s participation in these federal grant programs will strengthen the Commonwealth’s ability to prevent, protect against, mitigate, respond to, and recover from terrorist attacks, major disasters and other emergencies. The $31.4 million in grants announced today are vital to the homeland security and emergency management community to help build, sustain and deliver programs to achieve a secure and resilient Commonwealth.

Recognizing the changing terrorist threat environment, the Commonwealth has worked collaboratively with local governments to highlight the importance of our critical infrastructure. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management will now work with localities to administer the funds to individual projects. Localities’ project submissions will open in June and funds will be distributed to localities for projects selected on a competitive basis by fall 2017.

Virginia’s proposals for the federal grants are developed with input from local and state governments, nonprofit organizations and others from throughout the Commonwealth. These entities work together to identify statewide and regional projects that will improve Virginia’s capabilities to plan for and respond to manmade and natural emergencies.

For more information on how localities can apply for projects funded from these grants, visit www.vaemergency.gov/emergency-management-community/grants.