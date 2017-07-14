 jump to example.com

Virginia to receive $3.8 million to prep communities for terrorist attacks

Published Friday, Jul. 14, 2017, 11:12 am

Virginia will receive $3,821,556 in federal funds for the Program to Prepare Communities for Complex Coordinated Terrorist Attacks Grant Program (CCTA) through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The funds will improve public safety by enhancing security and building capacity to prepare for, prevent, and respond to complex coordinated terrorist attacks that may occur within the Commonwealth.

virginia“Given our strategic location as a part of the national capital region, and our wide array of assets, including military infrastructure, we are at risk of experiencing these types of attacks and incidents,” said Governor McAuliffe. “FEMA clearly recognized that risk and has awarded Virginia nearly 10 percent of the total funding allocated nationwide to develop programs and capabilities that will enhance public safety across the Commonwealth.”

Of the $35,940,000 allocated nationwide, Virginia received the largest allocation of the eastern states. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) will receive $2,001,568, Arlington County will receive $1,224,890, and the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority will receive $595,098.

“While we all hope that Virginia will never again experience the terror we felt 16 years ago on September 11th, we must continue to be vigilant,” said Brian Moran, Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security. “These funds and the resulting projects will build regional capacity and ensure that we are fully prepared as a Commonwealth to respond if we are ever faced with a coordinated terrorist attack again.”

VDEM will administer the funds and provide coordination across the seven VDEM regions throughout the length of project. After conducting a thorough capability gap analysis, the agency will engage in a whole community approach – including regional, cross-jurisdictional, and multi-disciplinary collaboration and partnerships – to develop plans, and train and exercise local first responders to advance public safety across the Commonwealth.

Discussion
 
