 jump to example.com

Virginia to receive $1 million in federal funding for wildlife conservation projects

Published Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, 7:06 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt announced more than $1 million to Virginia state wildlife agencies through the State Wildlife Grants (SWG) program. The funds, which are provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, give support for a diverse array of species and habitats across the country.

virginia“The Trump administration is working hard with states and local communities to find solutions that are driven at the local level, rather than in Washington, D.C. As a hunter, I know the​ work of state wildlife agencies is absolutely critical to wildlife conservation in the United States,” said Deputy Secretary Bernhardt. “We’re thrilled to be able to collaborate with them, their local communities, and other partners to ensure important fish, wildlife, habitat and cultural needs are met. Tribal and state wildlife grants are foundational to protecting our nation’s wildlife legacy, including game and non-game species.”

The $1,051,400 in funding through the SWG program, which is part of $48 million being distributed nationwide, will support imperiled species and habitats listed in approved state wildlife action plans. All 50 state and U.S. territorial wildlife agencies have these plans, which proactively protect species in greatest conservation need. Projects funded through SWG involve research, monitoring, wildlife surveys, species and habitat management and other activities.

SWG funds are administered by the Service’s Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration (WSFR) program and are allocated to states and territories according to a congressionally mandated formula based on population and geographic area. Grant funds must be used to address conservation needs, such as research, wildlife surveys, species and habitat management, and monitoring identified within state wildlife action plans. The funds may also be used to update, revise or modify a state’s plan. Click here for the complete list of 2017 SWG apportionments.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Dominion Energy invites organizations serving veterans, military families to apply for $500,000 in grants
Red Sox shock Potomac with four-run 10th
Buies Creek rallies, tops Hillcats in extras
Bridgewater College announces arts, events for 2017 fall semester
Good neighbor agreement enables Virginia Department of Forestry, USFS to work together
Virginia Tech alumnus rocks MTV Video Music Awards
Senators sack Squirrels, take series
McAuliffe: ‘Path forward is clear’ on Confederate monument removal
Dr. Deborah Greubel appointed VP. dean of Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences
VDOT to conduct geological tests at Natural Bridge
Men’s soccer: Virginia picked second in ACC Coastal preseason poll
More than 9,000 ask Charlottesville to create peace memorial
American youths increasingly exposed to extremist messages online
Travel Channel coming to The Diamond this Friday
Warner, Kaine call on Sessions to step up efforts to combat hate-based violence
Tim Kaine: ‘We will not go back to the days of hatred and bigotry’
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 