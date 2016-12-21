 jump to example.com

Virginia ranks ninth in the nation in local food sales

Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, 7:20 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

virginiaThe USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service released its results for the first-ever nationwide Local Food Marketing Practices Survey. The survey was designed to collect data related to the marketing of foods directly from farms and produce official benchmark data on the local food sector in the United States.

In 2015, 3,415 Virginia farms reported direct farm sales of food, including value-added products, bringing in a combined $217,343,742. Virginia ranks 9th in the United States for direct farm sales.

When she heard the news, Sandy Adams, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, said: “That’s great news that Virginia is ninth in the nation. We have known for years that local food is an important segment of Virginia agriculture; we just haven’t known how important it was statistically. This USDA survey has closed that gap and quantified the power of food and beverages made or grown in Virginia.”

Direct Farm Sales*

  • Total farms, excluding value-added products:  2,057
  • Total sales, excluding value-added products:  $89,385,629
  • Total farms, only value-added products:  2,031
  • Total sales, only value-added products:  $127,958,113

Direct to Consumer Sales**

  • Total farms, including value-added products:  2,349
  • Total sales, including value-added products:  $154,517,732

“This survey shows farmers have taken advantage of the nearby market opportunities,” said Herman Ellison, Virginia state statistician. “Population centers in the state allow a majority of sales, 71 percent, direct to consumers. The benefit of this practice is that these farmers are capturing the full share of the food dollar. This information can help develop the local foods market and increase the available food for consumers.”

In the United States 167,009 farms reported selling $8.7 billion in edible food directly to consumers, retailers, institutions and local distributors.

*Direct farm sales of food (crops and livestock raised on Virginia farms) includes farms selling to:

  • Institutions and intermediary businesses (schools, colleges, universities, hospitals, wholesalers, processors, distributors)
  • Retailers (grocery stores, restaurants, caterers, food cooperatives)
  • Direct to consumers

**Direct to consumer sales, a subset of direct farm sales, include:

  • Farmers markets, onsite farm stores, roadside stands, Community Supported Agriculture arrangements, online sales, pick-your-own operations, and mobile markets.

Sales categories include both fresh food and value-added products (edible processed foods) such as bottled milk, cheese, meat, jam, cider, and wine.

For a full breakdown of all the data, visit www.agcensus.usda.gov/Publications/2012/Online_Resources/Local_Food/index.php.

For more information, call the NASS Virginia Field Office at (800) 772-0670.

Discussion
 
Top Stories
a

Viewpoints: Del. Steve Landes talks politics, 2017 General Assembly

State Del. Steve Landes joins Viewpoints to talk about the upcoming 2017 Virginia General Assembly session.

Wayne Theatre Snow White and the Prince Workshop explores musical theater

The Wayne Theatre is launching a new education workshop for aspiring actors and backstage theatrical professionals starting in January.

Your coin bucket can support the Salvation Army

Jason Perdieu with the Salvation Army is gearing up for his 48-hour marathon session ringing the bell at the Red Kettle.

AAA: Nearly 3 million Virginians will travel for holidays

Nearly 3 million Virginians—the most on record—are expected to travel for the year-end holidays, according to AAA.

United Way president, CEO stepping down to take new job

Cynthia Pritchard is stepping down as president and CEO of the United Way of Greater Augusta, effective Feb. 10, the nonprofit announced.

Kim Sours (left) and Crystal Graham (right) with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention accept a check from Jon Stallard and Chris Opstad Allen with E&J's Deli Pub in Waynesboro. (Photo by Chris Graham)

E&J's Deli Pubs makes contribution to local suicide prevention efforts

E&J's Deli Pub in Waynesboro presented a check to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for $1743.00 toward the Greater Augusta Out of the Darkness Walk held in October.

Viewpoints: Father Daniel Robayo talks immigrant rights in Valley

Father Daniel Robayo, pastor of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Harrisonburg, talks about local efforts to advocate for immigrants' rights.

Wayne Theatre brings holiday classics to big screen

The Wayne Theatre is celebrating the holidays on the big screen with a series of movie favorites beginning Saturday, Dec. 17.

 
Recent News

Recent Sports

Recent Politics

Recent Business

Viewpoints
 
Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Join the conversation on WVPT's Facebook page.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press, ESPN3 baseball broadcaster and the author of five books. Crystal Graham is the award-winning former host of WVPT’s Virginia Tonight.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Want to see what's coming up on Viewpoints? Click here.

Missed a show? Watch OnDemand and on our YouTube channel.

Past shows are also available via the PBS app wherever it is available (iOS, Xbox, Roku, Android, etc). Videos will be found more easily if you localize the app and select WVPT as your local PBS station.

AFP Business

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
 

Advertise

Get information on readership and advertising online with us.


AFP Classes

Augusta Free Press offers a series of hour-long classes on website design, marketing strategy, social media, event planning and more.


Web Design

You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.


Graphic Design

Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.


Marketing/PR

Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.


Search Engine Optimization

The prettiest website in the world is like a tree falling in the forest with no one there to hear it. If your website hasn’t been search engine optimized, no one is going to see it or hear it – and it’s not going to work for you.


Video/Audio

Web videos, TV and radio commercials, DVDs – Augusta Free Press LLC has you covered when it comes to video and audio production.


 