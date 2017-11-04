Virginia rallies, twice, knocks off Georgia Tech, to get win #6

Virginia rallied from a 15-point second-half deficit, then rallied again in the final two minutes, to defeat Georgia Tech, 40-36, on Saturday.

The ‘Hoos (6-3, 3-2 ACC) are now bowl-eligible for the first time since 2011.

Georgia Tech (4-4, 3-3 ACC) led 28-13 35 seconds into the third quarter on a Bruce Jordan-Swilling picksix, after Yellow Jackets quarterback TaQuon Marshall had scored on the first play from scrimmage in the second half on a 78-yard TD run.

Virginia would tie it up quickly, on a 34-yard TD pass from Kurt Benkert to Andre Levrone and a 28-yard TD pass from Benkert to Doni Dowling, which was followed up by a two-point conversion pass to Olamide Zaccheaus that made it 28-28 with 10:05 to go in the third.

After that flurry, it would remain tied until the fourth quarter, when A.J. Mejia connected on a 33-yard field goal, his third of the game, to put UVA ahead 31-28 with 10:44 left.

Marshall fumbled and was sacked in the end zone less than two minutes later, pushing the Virginia lead to 33-28.

The Jackets drove 90 yards on its next possession, taking the lead on a 33-yard TD pass from Marshall to Ricky Jeune, and after Marshall ran in the two-point conversion, it was 36-33 Georgia Tech with 3:10 left.

Benkert then led the Cavs on a five-play, 64-yard drive, culminating in a score on a 27-yard pass to Levrone, that put Virginia back on top with 1:22 left.

Georgia Tech wasn’t yet done, though, converting a fourth-and-16 with a 35-yard pass from Marshall to Jeune to get the ball to the UVA 32.

An Andrew Brown sack on third down pushed the Yellow Jackets into another fourth-and-long, and Marshall’s final pass fell incomplete with 15 seconds left.

Inside the Numbers: UVA vs. Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech outgained Virginia 399-357, gaining 220 yards on the ground, 127 yards below its season average, to Virginia’s 97.

Marshall ran for 143 yards on 29 attempts, but was just 6-for-22 passing, for 179 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Marshall had been averaging nine pass attempts per game coming in.

Benkert was 21-of-43 passing for UVA for 260 yards, three touchdowns and the one interception, the third-quarter picksix.

The passing game was beset in different stretches on a day marked by periods of heavy rain by the drops. Unofficially, Virginia receivers had seven drops on Benkert passes.