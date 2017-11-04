Virginia rallies, twice, knocks off Georgia Tech, to get win #6
Virginia rallied from a 15-point second-half deficit, then rallied again in the final two minutes, to defeat Georgia Tech, 40-36, on Saturday.
The ‘Hoos (6-3, 3-2 ACC) are now bowl-eligible for the first time since 2011.
Georgia Tech (4-4, 3-3 ACC) led 28-13 35 seconds into the third quarter on a Bruce Jordan-Swilling picksix, after Yellow Jackets quarterback TaQuon Marshall had scored on the first play from scrimmage in the second half on a 78-yard TD run.
Virginia would tie it up quickly, on a 34-yard TD pass from Kurt Benkert to Andre Levrone and a 28-yard TD pass from Benkert to Doni Dowling, which was followed up by a two-point conversion pass to Olamide Zaccheaus that made it 28-28 with 10:05 to go in the third.
Volunteer breathes life back into Tri for the YTom Herlihy asked Waynesboro YMCA executive director Jeff Fife what had happened to the annual Tri for the Y sprint triathlon series from a few years back.
Fishburne Military School hosting Campus Visit DayFishburne Military School is hosting a Campus Visit Day on Saturday, November 4th for area families wishing to learn more about the school and its programs.
Waynesboro YMCA announces Tri for the Y to return in 2018The Waynesboro YMCA Tri for the Y is returning in 2018. The June 2 sprint triathlon will be hosted by the Y on a course beginning at the Ridgeview Park pool.
Live Blog: UVA faces Pitt in key ACC football matchupChris Graham leads our live blog as UVA (5-2, 2-1 ACC) travels to Pitt (3-5, 1-3 ACC) for a key conference matchup.
Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want toYou can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.
Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialistsAugusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.
1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFPAugusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.
Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.
Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar TechnicianStable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.
After that flurry, it would remain tied until the fourth quarter, when A.J. Mejia connected on a 33-yard field goal, his third of the game, to put UVA ahead 31-28 with 10:44 left.
Marshall fumbled and was sacked in the end zone less than two minutes later, pushing the Virginia lead to 33-28.
The Jackets drove 90 yards on its next possession, taking the lead on a 33-yard TD pass from Marshall to Ricky Jeune, and after Marshall ran in the two-point conversion, it was 36-33 Georgia Tech with 3:10 left.
Benkert then led the Cavs on a five-play, 64-yard drive, culminating in a score on a 27-yard pass to Levrone, that put Virginia back on top with 1:22 left.
Georgia Tech wasn’t yet done, though, converting a fourth-and-16 with a 35-yard pass from Marshall to Jeune to get the ball to the UVA 32.
An Andrew Brown sack on third down pushed the Yellow Jackets into another fourth-and-long, and Marshall’s final pass fell incomplete with 15 seconds left.
Inside the Numbers: UVA vs. Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech outgained Virginia 399-357, gaining 220 yards on the ground, 127 yards below its season average, to Virginia’s 97.
Marshall ran for 143 yards on 29 attempts, but was just 6-for-22 passing, for 179 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions.
Marshall had been averaging nine pass attempts per game coming in.
Benkert was 21-of-43 passing for UVA for 260 yards, three touchdowns and the one interception, the third-quarter picksix.
The passing game was beset in different stretches on a day marked by periods of heavy rain by the drops. Unofficially, Virginia receivers had seven drops on Benkert passes.
Discussion