Virginia Premier Medicare plan still accepting new members

Virginia Premier Health Plan Inc. continues to accept Medicare enrollees into a brand new health care product starting January 1, 2017: Virginia Premier Elite (HMO SNP). Even though Medicare’s Annual Election Period has ended, those who are eligible may still enroll. Virginia Premier Elite is a Medicare-approved Medicare Advantage Special Needs Plan that provides access to health care for those who receive both Medicare and Medicaid benefits.

“One key advantage to Virginia Premier Elite is that we can accept new enrollees year-round,” said Linda Hines, CEO of Virginia Premier Health Plan. “This means, if you’re eligible for the plan and all its benefits, you don’t have to wait until October to join. You can contact us at any time of the year to become a member, during or after the Annual Election Period.”

Virginia Premier Elite is an innovative option for anyone enrolled in:

Medicare Parts A, B, and D; and

Medicaid, either the Qualified Medicare Beneficiary Plus (QMB+) or the Specified Low-Income Medicare Beneficiary Plus (SLMB+) program.

In addition to receiving Medicare’s standard set of benefits, members of Virginia Premier Elite will have access to dental, vision, hearing, physical therapy services and more. Members will be given a care manager who will help them access all the care and coverage options offered by Medicare, Medicaid and Virginia Premier’s network of more than 10,000 providers. Many of these services, including coverage for various prescription drugs, will come at no cost to the member.

Anyone seeking to enroll may contact Virginia Premier directly at 1-877-739-1370 (TTY: 711). For more information, and to contact a plan advisor to learn more about Virginia Premier Elite, please visit www.elite.vapremier.com.