Virginia Premier names new chief medical officer

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Following a national search, John Alexander Johnson, M.D., has been named chief medical officer of Virginia Premier Health Plan Inc.

Johnson will lead medical and behavioral health management and clinical quality-related activities for all product lines. His responsibilities will include utilization management, care coordination, long-term support services, quality improvement, accreditation, credentialing, pharmacy, appeals and grievances, health services, behavioral health services and medical policy.

Since 2014, Johnson had served as the senior medical director for WellCare of Georgia. In that role, he was responsible for overseeing the clinical direction of medical services, quality improvement and performance outcomes for more than 580,000 Managed Medicaid members and 38,000 Medicare Advantage members. He provided medical leadership for effective clinical integration of services, including pharmacy operations, utilization review, care management, behavioral health and quality improvement. Under his leadership, WellCare successfully won its bid for Georgia’s new Managed Medicaid contract.

Prior to WellCare, Johnson served as medical director for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, supporting utilization review and care management for more than 600,000 state employees under the State Health Benefit Plan.

Earlier in his career, Johnson owned and operated an internal medicine practice in Atlanta for more than 14 years. He focused on treating patients with acute and chronic conditions. One of his major clinical interests has been treating patients with diabetes.

Johnson graduated from Rutgers University New Jersey Medical School and completed his internal medicine residency training at Emory University in Atlanta. He earned an M.B.A. from Emory University School of Business with a focus on health care management. He is board certified in internal medicine and is a fellow of the American College of Physicians. He holds active medical licenses in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and Alabama.

Johnson has been married to his wife, Donna, for 15 years. He served as a colonel in the United States Army Reserves Medical Corps for 20 years.