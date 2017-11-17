Virginia passes tough test from VCU

One thing you have to like about Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett is his interest in seeking out challenges for his team.

Case in point: Friday afternoon, at a sold-out Siegel Center, on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University.

The student section seated a few feet away from the UVA bench was out for blood, jawing at Cavaliers players an hour before the tip, during warmups.

The tension reached a boil once the ball went up, which was by design for Bennett, who has scheduled November trips to the likes of George Mason, JMU and UNC Greensboro in recent years to see how his team responds to road pressure.

But none of those early-season road trips were anything close to what Virginia got on Friday, with a testy home crowd and a talented VCU team that you expect will be playing in March Madness again.

It’s significant, perhaps, to mention that Virginia didn’t trail for the 39:13, even as the Rams twice cut into double-digit UVA leads, once in the first half to get the game to six at the half, then in the final 10 minutes, after Virginia had gone up 10, and VCU responded with a quick 10-2 run to cut the margin to two.

It was still at three inside of three minutes to go when Kyle Guy, after an Isaiah Wilkins offensive rebound, buried a three from the right wing to push the lead back to six.

Then after a Jonathan Williams three with 1:13 to go got VCU back to within four, it was Guy again, running off a Jack Salt screen in the right corner, then draining a contested three to get it back to seven with 41.4 seconds left.

VCU tested the ‘Hoos defensively, in particular, and Virginia didn’t pass that test. The Rams shot 45.6 percent from the field and dominated the boards, outrebounding UVA by a 36-26 margin that will no doubt get Bennett’s attention on the bus ride home and thereafter.

But the Cavs still had the answer when it came to crunch time. Past iterations would have been out of bullets if the defense wasn’t getting stops, but Virginia found its way on offense in this one, shooting 50.8 percent from the field, connecting on 10-of-23 from three-point range, committing just five turnovers against the VCU Havoc, and outscoring the Rams 18-0 on fast breaks.

There’s a lot of basketball to be played between now and March, so you’re always reminding yourself to temper any excitement about any one outcome.

But this is an outcome to have some good feelings about. Virginia got a good shot from a good VCU team.

