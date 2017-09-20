 jump to example.com

Virginia Organizing to protest healthcare, education cuts

Published Wednesday, Sep. 20, 2017, 12:05 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Virginia Organizing chapters will hold rallies in Norfolk and Staunton on Wednesday as part of a national day of action to protect funding for public education and healthcare.

virginia organizingEducation Secretary Betsy DeVos has proposed $9 billion in cuts to public education. These cuts would eliminate after-school programs, climate change education, and anti-bullying initiatives. They would also eliminate funding for teacher training and reducing classroom size. These actions would cut taxes for millionaires and transfer public education funds to private and charter schools through vouchers. Budget plans continue to include huge cuts to Medicaid, as well.

“Children in Virginia deserve better than this plan,” said Del McWhorter, Virginia Organizing Chairperson. “It takes funding from their schools to give it to private schools many of them will never be able to attend. Vouchers sound good until you discover that private schools don’t have to accept all students and can expel any student they choose. They also don’t have to meet the same standards that public schools do for providing special education and therapies children need. If we privatize schools, many students will be left with nothing.”

South Hampton Roads leader Bernice Townes of Chesapeake commented, “Congress should not be influenced by Betsy DeVos’s negative attitude towards public schools. She called them a ‘dead end.’ Public schools are very much needed in our democratic system to ensure that all students get the quality education they deserve. Let’s make quality education obtainable for all students.”

“The lack of educational progress and burden of over-testing in public schools needs attention,” said Terry White, another leader from Chesapeake. “Congress should work with states to create legislation to strengthen public education not create reasons to fund already well funded private and charter schools. They shouldn’t eliminate education programs; they should strengthen them.”

“To me public education is the basis for having a prosperous and successful society,” said Charlotte Shnaider, SAW Chapter leader and former educator. “I used to teach music. I’m always a promoter of arts education because research shows that the brain develops better when kids are exposed to music and art.”

According to Jay Deck, another former educator, “We cannot afford to cut public education funds and think we can hold teachers and students accountable. Virginia is already in a crisis when it comes to hiring teachers. We need to hold our politicians accountable for our students’ education.”

In addition to protesting education cuts, these rallies will also call on Congress to refuse to cut health care spending.

   
Discussion
 
Highlights

Another new poll gives Northam big lead in Virginia governor race

One Virginia governor race poll released yesterday had Democrat Ralph Northam and Republican Ed Gillespie tied.

Poll: Trump unpopular in Virginia

President Donald Trump is well under water among Virginia voters, according to new poll results released by the University of Mary Washington.

UVA alum Chris Long to donate first six NFL game checks to fund scholarships

The Chris Long Foundation announced today that Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long will donate his first six game checks of the 2017 NFL season to fund two scholarships in his hometown of Charlottesville.

Events Calendar

Upcoming events in the Shenandoah Valley, Central Virginia and statewide from the Augusta Free Press Events Calendar. Don't see your event listed? Email augustafreepress2@gmail.com.

Game Preview: VMI, Chattanooga look to get back on track on Saturday

VMI knew the 2017 football season was going to be a rebuilding year. Chattanooga, coming off a playoff appearance in 2016, had its usual high expectations.

Game Preview: UVA has a chance at Boise State

Vegas and the ESPN Power Index don’t give UVA much of a chance to win at Boise State on Friday night.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: First look at UVA-Boise State

Chris Graham and Scott German take a first look at the UVA-Boise State game set for Friday night.

The Petty Hearts bring Tom Petty tribute to Wayne Theatre on Sept. 22

Tom Petty tribute band The Petty Hearts are coming to the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Sept. 22.

Web Design, Marketing

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

   
Recent Posts
Virginia Tech collaboration with colleges and universities allows Virginia Cyber Range to thrive
Three injured in apartment fire in Waynesboro
Reggae artist Mighty Joshua enthralls at IX Art Park this Saturday
Department of Forestry seeks acorns, nuts from Virginia landowners
Maria to lash Puerto Rico with life-threatening flooding, damaging winds
Blue Ribbon Preseason Top 25 includes six from ACC
Herring seeks documents related to opioid crisis
New online Virginia Sports Network to focus on UVA athletics
Game Preview: VMI, Chattanooga look to get back on track on Saturday
McAuliffe announces $967,000 in matching grants for 50 local tourism programs
Warner to Trump: Fill diplomatic appointments key to addressing North Korea
Senate Intel leaders on Michael Cohen interview postponement
Game Preview: UVA has a chance at Boise State
Another new poll gives Northam big lead in Virginia governor race
UVA alum Chris Long to donate first six NFL game checks to fund scholarships
Virginia Credit Union League endorses Ralph Northam for governor
   
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 