Virginia Organizing hosts storyteller Ann Rudolph

Susan Bro (Mother of Heather Heyer and founder of the Heather Heyer Foundation), and former congressman and special envoy Tom Perriello will speak at a benefit event on behalf of Virginia Organizing, presenting acclaimed playwright and performer Ann Randolph in her performance piece, “Inappropriate in All the Right Ways.”

Randolph fuses her trademark irreverent observations with TED-style self-help messaging to create an opportunity for the audience to take the stage and tell their own stories in a has-to-be-seen-to-be-believed transformational theatrical experience.

Inappropriate In All the Right Ways starts with Randolph sharing her own wild ride: from living as a volunteer in a mental institution in Appalachia; to living on a boat off the coast of Alaska pretending to clean the Exxon Oil spill with some good ol’ boys from Louisiana; to a homeless shelter in Santa Monica; to hooking up with Mel Brooks and Anne Bancroft for an Off Broadway run on 42nd St; to teaching thousands to take the stage and speak their truth. Each step of the way, we watch Randolph face tremendous obstacles and defeats and are witness to how each of these challenges led to the unfolding of this always unique and always surprising artist.

