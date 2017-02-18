Virginia named top state for corporate clean energy procurement

Virginia has been ranked as one of the top states in the nation for corporate access to clean energy, according to the 2017 “Corporate Clean Energy Procurement Index: State Leadership & Rankings” (The Index).

The Index, prepared by the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) and the Information Technology Industry Council (ITI), in collaboration with Clean Edge, analyzes the energy policies of all 50 states, ranking them according to the ease and extent of access that commercial and industrial consumers have to renewable energy.

The Commonwealth ranks 20th in the nation for corporate clean energy procurement and 1st in the Southeast in the recently released inaugural report.

“Today’s announcement highlights the significant progress Virginia is making in building a new, cleaner Virginia economy, outranking our Southeast counterparts as a top state for businesses seeking access to renewable energy,”said Governor McAuliffe. “Growing renewable energy in Virginia is not just about a heathier environment or a broader energy mix; it is also about economic growth and diversification. This report reaffirms our commitment to giving innovative companies the tools they need when deciding where to locate and grow their operations.”

The Index relies on a comprehensive analysis of each state’s energy market and renewable energy laws and policies, examining utility purchasing options, third-party purchasing options, and onsite/direct deployment options. Virginia, in particular, was lauded for direct utility purchase options and offsite power purchase agreements, policies that have been instrumental to recent solar development deals with Microsoft, Amazon, and others.

In addition to ranking first in the Southeast for overall corporate clean energy procurement, Virginia ranked third in the nation for Utility Purchasing Options, trailing only Iowa and Nevada. Virginia received high marks in this indicator due to the existence direct utility purchase deals. The Commonwealth is one of only six states with active direct utility purchase deals.

“Renewable energy is critical to bringing new businesses to Virginia and continuing to diversify and strengthen the Commonwealth’s economy,” said Todd Haymore, Secretary of Commerce and Trade. “We’ve worked diligently to expand access to renewables in Virginia and become a national leader in the sector, and the Clean Energy Procurement Index serves as an excellent reminder of how far we’ve come. We look forward to working to make access to renewables easier than ever and continuing to serve as a role model for the rest of the country.”

To view the Governor’s “Energy in the New Virginia Economy” Energy Plan Update released in October of 2016, please visit governor.virginia.gov.