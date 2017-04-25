 jump to example.com

Virginia members urge congressional leadership to protect miners’ healthcare

Published Tuesday, Apr. 25, 2017, 7:50 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

congressIn a letter today, Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine, and Reps. Gerry Connolly, A. Donald McEachin, and Robert C. “Bobby” Scott (all D-VA) urged congressional leaders to take action to protect retired coal miners who risk losing their healthcare benefits as part of negotiations to keep the government funded before the end of the week.

Last year, Congress reached a deal to extend government funding and retired miners’ health care benefits until April 28th. In March, retired coal miners and their families began receiving letters notifying them of the impending termination of their health care coverage.

“This nation was built on the backs of our workers. Let us not forsake them. We implore you to immediately pass a permanent health care fix for the miners and commit to working with us to finding and passing a solution for the imperiled 1974 Pension Fund,” the members wrote.

Retired miners are facing uncertainty because the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) 1974 Pension Plan is severely underfunded, still reeling from the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis and a series of bankruptcies in the coal industry.

The Virginia congressional members pressed for the inclusion in negotiations of the Miners Protection Act, bipartisan legislation which would transfer federal funds to shore up the underfunded health insurance and pension plan.

“Anything less is merely an extension of the ongoing uncertainty and agony that these men and women have been carrying for years. Anything less is an unacceptable and tragic failure of this body to keep its word to the men and women who powered our nation to prosperity at the risk of their own health and lives,” the members added.

Full text of the letter can be found here

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Northam slams Trump administration move to expand offshore drilling off Virginia coast
McAuliffe announces $365,000 federal grant for Virginia public safety agencies
Schiff, Kaine send letter to President Trump asking for legal basis of Syria strike
The most essential factors to consider when choosing an online casino
Rain cancels #8 UVA baseball game with Radford
UVA finds way to dramatically speed cancer research
Radio spot promoting AWE Night of the Superstars
Three leading causes of hearing loss
Drug dealing pimp sentenced to 18 years in prison
Charlottesville earns National SolSmart Award for advancing solar energy growth
Study: High-quality, early childhood education has significant benefits
Governor McAuliffe, First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe recognize Arbor Day
Jimmie Johnson takes Food City 500 at Bristol
Executive Mansion to host Garden Club of Virginia during Historic Garden Week
Game Notes: No. 10 UVA hosts Radford Tuesday
Four tips for effective ecommerce businesses looking to compete globally
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 