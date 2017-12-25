Virginia makes first appearance in AP Top 10 in 2017-2018 season

Virginia started the season unranked. Heading into the New Year, the ‘Hoos are in the AP Top 10.

UVA (11-1) is a season-best ninth in this week’s AP poll, one of two ACC teams in the Top 10 this week, along with Duke (12-1), which is fourth.

The Cavs, ranked 14th last week, won both of their games in the holiday week, defeating Savannah State 78-47 on Dec. 19, and topping Hampton 82-48 on Dec. 22.

Virginia is off until Saturday, when it will open ACC play at home against Boston College.

Other ACC teams ranked this week include North Carolina (11-2, 13th), Miami (10-1, 15th) and Florida State (11-1, 24th).