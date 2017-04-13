Virginia: For lovers, background checks and medical marijuana

Virginia voters like their guns, but they also like mandatory background checks for gun buyers, in addition to medical marijuana and Medicaid expansion.

This all according to a new poll from Quinnipiac University, which registered near-universal support for mandatory background checks for gun buyers.

Voters back the idea of mandatory checks by a 94-5 margin, and also support the one-handgun-a-month law repealed in 2012 by a 62-32 margin.

“Many observers have commented about how much Virginia has changed politically from its deep red history to a leaning Democratic hue in little more than a decade,” said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. “They generally cite the Democrats’ ability to carry the state in the most recent presidential, U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races. But what also seems to be lining up in the Democratic column is Virginia voters’ values on some hot-button issues.”

Yeah, indeed, and it’s not just on guns. By a 59-35 margin, Virginia voters support the idea of allowing adults to legally possess small amounts of marijuana for personal use.

Voters also say by a 59-30 margin that increasing the number of people eligible for Medicaid coverage is a “good idea.”

Overall, 66 percent of those polled say they are “very satisfied” or “somewhat satisfied” with the way things are going in the state right now, while 33 percent are “somewhat dissatisfied” or “very dissatisfied.”

“Virginians are a happy bunch. Two out of three voters say they are satisfied with the way things are going in their state, a good deal higher than in many of the other 49 states. For instance, a Quinnipiac University Poll in New Jersey last month found only 36 percent were satisfied,” Brown said.