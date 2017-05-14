 jump to example.com

Virginia legal community collects 1.2 million pounds of food for needy

Published Sunday, May. 14, 2017, 7:19 am

Attorney General Mark R. Herring announced this week that 142 law firms, legal departments, government offices, and law schools across the Commonwealth joined together to raise the equivalent of more than 1.2 million pounds of food for Virginia’s hungry during the 11th annual Legal Food Frenzy.

courtThis year’s contributions bring the total raised during the annual drive to more than 15.6 million pounds over its eleven year campaign.

“I’m so proud of the work the legal community has done over the past eleven years to meet a critical need in so many of our communities across the Commonwealth,” said Attorney General Herring. “It’s an honor to partner with the legal community and the Federation of Virginia Food Banks every year for this wonderful project.”

The Legal Food Frenzy, an annual collaboration between the Attorney General’s office, the Young Lawyers Division of the Virginia Bar Association, and the Federation of Virginia Food Banks, pits Virginia law firms and legal departments against each other in a friendly competition to see who could raise the most food for food banks in their local communities.

This year, the firm of B. Cullen Gibson from Norfolk took overall first place for the eighth consecutive year by raising a whopping 60,110 pounds per person, and as a result, won the coveted Attorney General’s Cup. Attorney General Herring notified the firm of its victory with a phone call to congratulate them on their continued commitment to the drive. The Office of the Attorney General retained its “Urbanna Oyster Award” as the top contributor in the government and public sector category.

“The legal community has once again provided food banks across the Commonwealth of Virginia food and funds at a very critical time. Our heartfelt thanks to their incredible efforts and partnerships that continue to provide hope to so many in need,” said Leslie Van Horn, Executive Director of the Federation of Virginia Food Banks, a partner state association of Feeding America. Last year, Federation members distributed almost 146 million pounds of food and grocery products to nearly 1.2 million individuals in need of emergency food assistance.

In addition to thanking the food drive coordinators and representatives across the state, Attorney General Herring offers a special thanks to Leslie Van Horn and the Virginia Bar Association’s Young Lawyer’s Division co-chairs Chris Gill from Christian & Barton, Derek Swanson, Alexandria Cuff and Lauren Scott from McGuireWoods, Lauren Wheeling Waller from Williams Mullen, Stacey Forbes from Reed Smith, and Will Prince from Thompson McMullan for organizing the campaign.

