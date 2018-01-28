Virginia Law Foundation offers free content to pro bono attorneys through new pro bono portal

Virginia’s attorneys volunteer countless hours of free counsel to help fill unmet legal needs in their communities. However, even with all these donated services, our “justice gap” remains formidable as over 80% of the civil legal needs of the poor in Virginia, and nationwide, reportedly go unmet.

The Virginia Law Foundation, along with the Virginia Access to Justice Commission, has launched a new Pro Bono Portal where attorneys dedicated to providing pro bono representation to their fellow Virginians have access to what we believe is the best subject-specific training – for free.

Through Virginia CLE®, the educational arm of the Virginia Law Foundation, Virginia-licensed attorneys providing pro bono services to Virginia residents may now access Virginia CLE®’s 350+ on-demand online seminars and accompanying written materials at no charge to assist in their pro bono work. Topics include family and domestic relations issues, bankruptcy, elder law, and many more relevant practice areas, taught by Virginia lawyers recognized as leaders in their fields.

According to John Whitfield, Esq., co-chair of the Virginia Access to Justice Commission and executive director of Blue Ridge Legal Services, “This generous offering of the free pro bono library is nothing short of spectacular! In one fell swoop, Virginia CLE® is providing the training resources needed to mobilize pro bono attorneys throughout the Commonwealth who have wanted to help, but felt like they lacked the subject matter experience. This is a huge step forward in our efforts to promote pro bono work and narrow the justice gap.”

Full details of the program can be found at www.vacle.org/probono.