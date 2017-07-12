 jump to example.com

Virginia jumps six spots in CNBC’s Best States for Business

Published Wednesday, Jul. 12, 2017, 2:39 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Virginia has moved up six places to number seven in CNBC’s Best States for Business 2017, which was released today.

revenuesThe annual list had previously ranked Virginia as the 13thbest state to do business in 2016. The ranking is lower than the number 8 spot Virginia was given shortly after the Governor took office in 2014.

“We are thrilled that CNBC has recognized our efforts to build a new Virginia economy by ranking the Commonwealth number seven in their Annual ‘Best States for Business’ in 2017,” said Governor McAuliffe. “The effects from federal sequestration in 2013 did substantial damage to our economy. When I took office, we came in with a clear and simple plan to diversify our industries and make Virginia less dependent on the whims of Washington. Thanks to significant reforms and historic investments in our education system, innovative workforce development strategies and the record-breaking recruitment of new business capital and jobs, we are mitigating the damage of federal dysfunction and building an economy that works better for everyone.”

Since Governor McAuliffe took office Virginia’s unemployment rate has dropped from 5.4 percent to 3.8 percent(a nine-year low). Unemployment claims have dropped to a 44-year low. The Commonwealth has also added 187,500 jobs, and attracted a record $16.16 billion in capital investment, while growing the workforce by 60,000 jobs. The Governor has made reforming and investing in education one of the top priorities of his New Virginia Economy agenda. He helped usher through a record $1 billion investment in the state’s public education last year, while implementing a high-school redesign program that emphasizes high-demand job credentials and on-the-job training.

The CNBC rankings are developed by judging the states on a number of business metrics that are separated into ten categories including cost of doing business, economy, quality of life, technology & innovation, education, business friendliness, access to capital, and cost of living. Workforce and infrastructure are weighted at the top of the list among 10 major categories and 66 metrics. Virginia ranked second among all states for workforce quality.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
K-12 teachers invited to free professional development program
Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative encourages reduced consumption July 12-14
Update: Man in custody in Interstate 64 assault
Study: Babies born big more likely to become obese children
AAA: Extreme heat can exact toll on drivers, passengers, cars
Rebels rally, stun Harrisonburg, 7-5
Tips to simplify your divorce
MicroHealth to create 65 new jobs in Fairfax County
New way to shut off genes speeds battle against genetic diseases
Metered parking pilot program approved in Charlottesville
Municipal Band of Charlottesville’s 95th Summer Concert Series continues at The Paramount Theater
Virginia women’s basketball adds Amandine Toi to recruiting class
Warner, Cassidy, Bennet, Young push for outcome-based arrangements with drug manufacturers
Agreement to foster economic development between Virginia, Vietnam
Emmy winning drama Homeland to film in Virginia
ACC has nine selected to 2017 Mackey Award Watch List
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 