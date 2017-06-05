 jump to example.com

Virginia joins alliance of states committed to upholding Paris Climate Agreement

Published Monday, Jun. 5, 2017, 9:46 pm

Governor Terry McAuliffe today announced that the Commonwealth of Virginia and 12 other states (to date) have formed an alliance to move forward on the principles of the Paris Climate Agreement, despite President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the federal government from the accord.

virginiaThis decision to join the U.S. Climate Alliance follows the Governor’s signature of an Executive Directive initiating the process to cap carbon emissions by electric utilities in Virginia, the first action of its kind since President Trump took office.

“As the first state in the Trump era to take executive action to limit carbon emissions and create clean energy jobs, Virginia is proud to join the U.S. Climate Alliance,” said Governor McAuliffe. “President Trump’s announcement to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement does not speak for the states and cities that are committed to fighting climate change and paving the way for a new energy economy. If the federal government insists on abdicating leadership on this issue, it will be up to the American people to step forward – and in Virginia we are doing just that.”

In addition to Virginia, the U.S. Climate Alliance is composed of the states of California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.

For more information on Governor McAuliffe’s Clean Energy Virginia initiative to cut carbon and create the next generation of energy jobs, click here.

