Virginia to join the Governor’s Partnership for K-12 Computer Science

Virginia will join the Governor’s Partnership for K-12 Computer Science, a bipartisan group of state leaders who are committed to expanding access in K-12 computer science education.

“I am pleased to join governors from across the country to increase access to K-12 computer science education so that every student is prepared to succeed in a 21st century economy,” Gov. Ralph Northam said. “Aligning our education system with the needs of employers in cutting edge industries is a key priority for this administration, and I look forward to working with education and business partners from across the Commonwealth to make access to high quality computer science education a reality for all Virginia students.”

Governors Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.) and Jay Inslee (D-Wash.), Co-Chairs of the Governors’ Partnership for K-12 Computer Science, welcomed eight new members today to the group, which is focused on advancing policy, funding, and professional learning to expand access to high quality computer science education.

“States have an enormous opportunity to promote career-connected learning and bring education policy into the twenty-first century, and by joining this partnership, these governors are committing to be on the frontline as we break down barriers and endeavor to put computer science in every school across the country,” said Gov. Inslee of Washington. “We are thrilled to welcome these new voices, and their new wealth of expertise, onto our team.”

Currently, more than half of all schools in the U.S. do not offer a computer science course. In joining the partnership, these eight governors reinforce their commitment to expanding computer science in their own states and collaborating with the partnership’s other members on to improve opportunities for all students.

“We are thrilled to welcome more governors to the partnership as we continue to promote expanded access to computer science education for students across the country,” said Gov. Hutchinson. “During past legislative sessions, members of the partnership supported policies that increase access to computer science education and prepare students for the careers of the twenty-first century, and we look forward to working on these goals in 2018.”

The governors join Co-Chairs Hutchinson and Inslee, and six other state leaders including Governors Doug Ducey (R – Ariz.), Larry Hogan (R – Md.), Butch Otter (R – Idaho), Gina Raimondo (D – R.I.), Kim Reynolds (R – Iowa), and Brian Sandoval (R – Nev.). Together, they will work collaboratively toward the following three key goals to help increase access to K-12 computer science education in their states: