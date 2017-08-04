 jump to example.com

Virginia introduces new marketing tool for veterans who farm

Published Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 12:00 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Certified farmers can now use a modified Virginia Grown logo in marketing their farm products as both locally grown and produced by U.S. military veterans.

marketing seoFor more than 15 years the Virginia Grown label has helped promote locally-grown produce and farm products. Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced the new joint logo July 26 as part of his administration’s efforts to support military veterans and Virginia agriculture.

The Virginia Grown symbol has been added to the Homegrown by Heroes logo, which is the official farmer veteran brand image developed in 2013 by the national Farmer Veteran Coalition. A sample image is available at vdacs.virginia.gov/vagrown/homegrownbyheroes.shtml.

“There is a groundswell of support for veterans, and there is a dire need for new farmers,” said John Fant, chairman of the newly formed Virginia chapter of the FVC. “We worked with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to develop this logo to demonstrate that a product is grown by veterans here in Virginia.”

Fant, who is also a cattleman and retired U.S. Army colonel, said the joint logo is just one effort to support current veteran farmers and encourage more military veterans to begin farming.

“From a food security perspective, the average age of a Virginia farmer is 58½ years. So as current farmers transition into retirement, we need to replace them,” he explained. “We think many veterans have the specific skill set to do that, and this marketing tool can help them. Anyone who’s ever sold something knows you can have a great product, but if you can’t sell, you won’t succeed.”

There already are many veteran farmers in Virginia. Fant said if they’re interested in using the new logo, they need to become certified as former military personnel through the FVC. Then they can acquire the marketing tools from the Virginia Grown program.

Paul “Farmer Paul” Meyer is a Virginia veteran and urban farmer who plans to adopt the new joint logo for his products. Meyer raises cut flowers and produce in Petersburg and said he’ll replace the Homegrown by Heroes logo on his packaging with the new image.

“I’m always pushing local, but I’ve never had a customer say thanks for being a veteran,” Meyer said. “But I’m sure it doesn’t hurt. It’s still important to me, and I’ll be using it on the packaging for my salad mix and all my invoices.”

The first Virginia FVC training program for interested veteran farmers is scheduled for Oct. 27 and 28 in Halifax County at Hudson Heritage Farms. Information and registration details are available by contacting Rebekah Slabach of Virginia Cooperative Extension, rslabach@vt.edu, or 434-476-2147.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Physics researchers eye experimental box as key to tracking nuclear activity by rogue nations
Bautista homers, Hartson deals in 1-0 Hillcats win
Dominion Energy announces second-quarter earnings
Men’s soccer: UVA ranked No. 13 in preseason United Soccer Coaches Poll
Waynesboro YMCA swimmer excelling in pageant world
Warner, Moran introduce Senate bill to help eradicate dood deserts
Virginia Tech among five ACC teams ranked in preseason coaches poll
Barfield’s blast sinks Squirrels
American Federation of Teachers endorses Ralph Northam for governor
Herring, DARS remind Virginians of new law to aid fight adult financial exploitation
Kaine veterans bill passes House, Senate, heads to Trump for signature
Albemarle County receives achievement awards from National Association of Counties
US Foods to create 100 new jobs in Prince William County
Paramount Theater announces shows with Scotty McCreery, Kellie Pickler
McAuliffe signs executive directive launching Smart Cities workgroup
Call for Mildred W. Spicer Arts Fund nominations
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 