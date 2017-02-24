Virginia House passes bill to loosen gun safety rules in foster homes

The Virginia House of Delegates yesterday passed a bill that would remove key safety requirements surrounding the storage of guns by individuals caring for foster children.

SB 1315 would override the current Department of Social Services (DSS) rule that requires that ammunition be stored separately from firearms. The bill also removed the DSS requirement that guns be stored with the safety activated. Finally, the bill overrides all local ordinances pertaining to gun safety in foster homes.

“House Republicans just voted to make foster homes less safe for Virginia’s most vulnerable children,” said House Democratic Leader David J. Toscano. “Judging by the legislation introduced this session, we already know that House Republicans want guns everywhere – from schools to emergency shelters. Why they want to loosen regulations for gun storage in foster homes and create additional dangers for children is hard to understand.”

“While House Democrats have been fighting to raise the minimum wage, establish paid family leave and alleviate student loan debt, House Republicans have been crafting legislation to roll back gun safety in foster homes,” said Caucus Chair Charniele Herring. “Our elected officials should fight to keep Virginia’s children safe, rather than to advance the agenda of the NRA.”

House Republicans on Tuesday passed a bill to exempt commissioners and deputy commissioners of the Workers’ Compensation Commission from conceal-and-carry laws.