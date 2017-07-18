Virginia House Democrats report over $1 million in bank

Virginia House Democratic Caucus leadership announced Monday that the entity has ended the second quarter reporting period with $1,051,316.10 cash on hand.

“We must build our party from the ground up, not the top down, and this number truly is a testament to the grassroots energy surrounding our House of Delegates races,” said House Democratic Leader David J. Toscano. “More than eighty percent of our contributions from this period are from donors giving $100 or less. Thanks to their generosity, we can help our candidates stand up to Donald Trump and Republicans in the House of Delegates who mimic his policies – from denying people health care to defunding Planned Parenthood.”

“Democrats believe health care is a right and that women should make their own reproductive decisions, and our grassroots donors agree,” said Caucus Chair Charniele Herring. “With their backing, we are fielding candidates in 88 districts and have assembled a strong caucus staff to support them in their efforts to bring the voices of working people to Richmond. While Republicans remain focused on blocking access to health care, Democrats are focused on building communities in which everyone has access to good health care, a good education and a good job. This is a strong beginning to help us get that message out.”

A review of records dating to 2004 found that this is the most the House Democratic Caucus has ever filed on hand.