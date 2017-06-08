Virginia to host Wisconsin in 2017 Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Virginia will host Wisconsin in the 19th Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Dates, tip times and networks for this year’s Challenge, which includes 14 games, will be announced at a later date.

All 14 Big Ten teams and 14 of the 15 ACC teams will participate in the 2017 Challenge. Pitt will not play in the 2017 event.

The Cavaliers and Badgers meet for the third time in the Challenge and fifth time overall. UVA is 1-1 against Wisconsin in the Challenge, including a win (60-54) in Madison in 2012 and loss (48-38) in Charlottesville in 2013. UVA is 2-2 all-time against Wisconsin. The Badgers defeated Virginia, 66-56, in the 1999 Top of the World Classic in Fairbanks, Alaska. Virginia topped Wisconsin in the Milwaukee Classic during the 1974-75 season.

Dick Bennett, the father of Virginia head coach Tony Bennett, is a former head coach at Wisconsin. Tony Bennett served on the staffs of his father, current UVA assistant coach Brad Soderberg and former Badger head coach Bo Ryan during four years at Wisconsin.

UVA has an 11-6 record, including a three-game winning streak, in the Challenge. UVA defeated Maryland (76-65 in 2014) and posted a pair of wins against Ohio State (64-58 in 2015 and 63-61 in 2016) during its three-game Challenge winning streak. The Cavaliers have won six of their last seven Challenge games and Virginia is 6-2 all-time in the event in Charlottesville.

In 2016-17, Virginia tied for fifth in the ACC en route to a 23-11 record and fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. Wisconsin finished the 2016-17 season with a 27-10 record and advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16. Florida eliminated both the Cavaliers and Badgers from the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise all 14 games of the event, matching top college basketball programs playing for conference supremacy and the Commissioner’s Cup. All games will also be available to stream via the ESPN app.

The ACC posted a 9-5 record against the Big Ten last season and leads the Challenge 11-5-2. The ACC won the first 10 consecutive challenges, while the Big Ten won five of the next seven along with two ties. In the 18 years of the event, 10 of the challenges have been decided by a single game. In the event of a tie, the Commissioner’s Cup remains with the conference that won the previous year.

2017-2018 Men’s Basketball Season Ticket Information

Season ticket renewals for the 2017-18 season are underway. The season ticket priority-ordering deadline for renewals is July 21. Season tickets that are not renewed will be sold to those individuals currently on the men’s basketball season ticket wait list. There will not be a public sale of season tickets for the 2017-18 season and waitlist requests will be considered in August after the renewal deadline.

The ACC will release Virginia’s complete schedule in late August.

For more information regarding season tickets, fans should contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821). Fans can also purchase tickets online at VirginiaSports.com or in-person at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium.

2017 ACC/Big Ten Challenge Matchups

Wisconsin at Virginia

Northwestern at Georgia Tech

Duke at Indiana

Notre Dame at Michigan State

Miami at Minnesota

Penn State at NC State

Boston College at Nebraska

Michigan at North Carolina

Clemson at Ohio State

Louisville at Purdue

Florida State at Rutgers

Maryland at Syracuse

Iowa at Virginia Tech

Illinois at Wake Forest

Virginia All-Time in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge

1999-2000 – Lost 74-62 at Minnesota

2000-01 – Won 98-79 over Purdue in Charlottesville

2001-02 – Game with Michigan State halted because of wet floor conditions at the Richmond Coliseum

2002-03 – Lost at Michigan State 82-75

2003-04 – Won 86-78 over Minnesota in Charlottesville

2004-05 – Won at Northwestern 48-44

2005-06 – Won 72-57 over Northwestern in Charlottesville

2006-07 – Lost at Purdue 61-59

2007-08 – Won 94-52 over Northwestern in Charlottesville

2008-09 – Lost at Minnesota 66-56

2009-10 – Lost to Penn State 69-66 in Charlottesville

2010-11 – Won 87-79 at Minnesota

2011-12 – Won 70-58 over Michigan in Charlottesville

2012-13 – Won 60-54 at Wisconsin

2013-14 – Lost 45-38 to Wisconsin in Charlottesville

2014-15 – Won 76-65 at Maryland

2015-16 – Won 64-58 at Ohio State

2016-17 – Won 63-61 over Ohio State in Charlottesville

Total – 11-6; Home – 6-2; Away – 5-4