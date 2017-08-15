Virginia horses test positive for Equine Herpesvirus-1
Published Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, 12:23 pm
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Animal Health Lab has confirmed a case of Equine Herpesvirus-1 in a horse from Culpeper. The horse remains isolated while undergoing supportive care.
On Aug. 11, the horse exhibiting neurologic signs was transported to the Marion duPont Scott Equine Medical Center in Leesburg. The horse was immediately isolated from the hospital population and has not come into contact with any other patients.
The diagnosis was confirmed on Aug. 12.
On Aug. 14, a second horse from the same farm developed a fever and neurologic symptoms and was euthanized. VDACS’ Animal Health Lab confirmed a diagnosis of Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1). The farm is under quarantine.
The Marion duPont Scott Equine Medical Center employed strict biosecurity measures and disinfection upon arrival and will continue to do so during the entirety of the horse’s hospitalization. The Marion duPont Scott Equine Medical Center is operating normally.
For more information on EHV-1, see www.vdacs.virginia.gov/animals-equine-herpes-virus.shtml or contact VDACS’ Office of Veterinary Services at 804.786.2483.
