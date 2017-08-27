 jump to example.com

Virginia horses test positive for equine herpesvirus-1

Published Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, 7:51 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has confirmed a diagnosis of Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1) on a second farm in Virginia. On August 15 the department announced an unrelated finding of EHV-1 on a farm in Culpeper County. That farm continues to be under quarantine.

virginiaThis new case originated from a small private pleasure horse farm in King William County. Out of the 4 horses that showed clinical signs compatible with Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM), 2 horses tested positive and both of them were euthanized.

This farm is under quarantine and all exposed horses are being monitored twice daily for fever (temperature over 101.50o F) and other clinical signs.

No horses have been on or off the premises for 1 year. There are no horses near this farm that have been exposed, and there is no association between this farm and any of the horses or people at the first quarantined farm, including equine professionals. While there are vaccines against the EHV-1 virus, the vaccines are ineffective against the neurologic strain.

Dr. Charles Broaddus, State Veterinarian with VDACS, says there is no cause for alarm concerning the general horse population in Virginia. “Equine Herpes Virus-1 (EHV-1) is a virus that is present in the environment and found in most horses all over the world,” he said. “Horses are typically exposed to the virus at a young age with no serious side effects. A large percentage of horses carry the virus with no clinical signs for the remainder of their lives. Horses can spontaneously shed it in their nasal secretions. Rarely this causes exposed horses to develop the neurologic form of the disease.” He added that practicing good biosecurity every day is the best way to minimize disease spread.

The Equine Disease Communications Center at equinediseasecc.org/biosecurity has more information on best practices for disease prevention in horses and VDACS has more information on EHV-1 here: vdacs.virginia.gov/animals-equine-herpes-virus.shtml.

Horse owners may also contact VDACS’ Office of Veterinary Services at 804.786.2483.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Aug. 28-Sept. 1
Downtown Lexington building receives historic designation
‘Dream Big’ at IX Art Park during Freefall Music & Art Festival
Unearned runs the difference in 6-2 Hillcats loss
Thunder strike back, thump Squirrels
P-Nats split another doubleheader
McAuliffe announces statewide partnership with Hope Street Group
Virginia Tech researchers win Alzheimer’s research awards
Federal snack program does not yield expected impacts
Route 641 bridge in Albemarle County closed Aug. 28-Sept. 1
Waynesboro man dead in Augusta County motorcycle crash
Virginia expects favorable honey harvest this season
Governor’s Datathon to focus on opioid addiction crisis
Farm group, others dispute claims in What the Health
Industrial Hemp Field Day showcases crop, possibilities
Virginia Farm Bureau Federation AgPAC endorses 94 candidates for House seats
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 