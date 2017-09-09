 jump to example.com

Virginia is home to growing beef cattle population

Published Saturday, Sep. 9, 2017, 2:56 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Virginia’s cattle population is currently 1.5 million, which is up about 30,000 head from 2016, according to the USDA.

cattleWith such a high inventory of the state’s cattle and calves, even the shortest drive outside of urban and suburban locations in Virginia is likely to take travelers past a pasture of beef cattle. They’re raised all over the state on about 23,000 farms, and are a major segment of Virginia agriculture.

“Virginia is an ideal location for cow-calf operations, because the climate and terrain are diverse,” explained Robert Mills, a Pittsylvania County cow-calf producer and a member of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation board of directors.

“In the eastern part of the state, row crops grow well,” Mills noted. “In the central to western parts of the state there are rolling hills where cool-season grasses such as fescue grow well. Those areas are not suitable for row-crop production, but they are attractive for cow-calf operations.”

Virginia’s beef cattle are literally turning grass and other plants into money. That’s because cattle have a digestive system that allows them to eat large amounts of grass, hay and other plant matter that humans and some other animals cannot digest. They also can eat corn stalks and other remnants of crop production that are left after harvest.

The state’s cattlemen produce quality forage grasses for grazing cattle, Mills noted, “and we do a great job of raising calves on grass; however, Virginia doesn’t have many feedlots for finishing cattle. The majority of feedlots are in the Northeast and Midwestern U.S.”

Virginia’s climate lends another advantage over cattle-producing areas in the U.S. that endure longer, more severe winters.

The climate “allows us to split calving between spring and fall. Grazing opportunities allow us to operate nearly year-round,” said Jason Carter, executive director of the Virginia Cattlemen’s Association and Virginia Beef Industry Council.

Virginia beef can compete with any other in the U.S. and abroad, Carter asserted, noting that Virginia has consistently been one of the top 20 cattle-producing states in the nation. “You can’t drive 15 minutes in Virginia without seeing fences with cattle behind them.”

Most beef cattle spend the majority of their lives in pastures eating grass and other forage plants before being moved to a feedlot for grain finishing.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
State Fair showcases the best of Virginia agriculture
Why healthy is the new naughty
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: Sept. 11-15
USDA to measure small grains production with fall 2017 surveys
Live Blog: UVA faces Indiana in ACC-Big 10 matchup
W&L joins alliance working to expand access for lower-income students
SCC advises seniors to be aware of fraudulent investment offers
Charlottesville Reading Series announces September event
Dinner Diva: Which leafy green has more iron than beef and more calcium than milk?
No. 11 Virginia, No. 7 Syracuse play to 2-2 draw
Four ways to boost your holiday marketing strategy
McKenzie, DeMasi dominate in 4-0 Hillcats shutout
Dominion Energy continues to watch Hurricane Irma
Herring warns more than 4 million Virginians of Equifax breach impact
England’s Wars of the Roses returns to Blackfriars Playhouse
Albemarle County appoints new county executive
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 