Virginia holds off VCU rallies, wins 76-67

Kyle Guy hit a pair of clutch threes late to help Virginia hold off VCU in a 76-67 UVA win at a sold-out Siegel Center on Friday.

Guy had a career-high 29 points, connecting on 11-of-20 from the field and 5-of-9 from three-point range.

A Guy three after an Isaiah Wilkins offensive rebound pushed the lead to 66-60 with 2:47 to go. After the Rams had climbed back to within four on a Jonathan Williams three with 1:13 left, Guy ran around a Jack Salt screen and connected with the dagger three from the right corner with 41.4 seconds to set the margin back to seven.

Guy was 7-of-11 from the field with 19 points in the second half for UVA (3-0), which notched its first road win of the 2017-2018 season.

VCU (2-1) got 19 points from Isaac Vann, who was 8-for-10 from the field.

The Rams trailed by as many as 12 in the first half, but a pair of Vann threes helped bring the margin back to six, at 38-32, at halftime.

Virginia led 57-47 on a dunk by Jay Huff with 11:33 to go, but a 10-2 VCU run over the next 3:31 cut the deficit to just two, at 59-57, on a three-pointer by Mike’l Simms with 8:02 left.

The Rams stayed in the game largely through dominance on the boards, outrebounding Virginia by a 36-26 margin, though VCU was only able to convert its 10 offensive rebounds into six second-chance points.

Virginia had an 18-0 edge in fast-break points.