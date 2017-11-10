UVA holds off UNCG, wins season opener

UVA built a 19-point lead early in the second half, then had to hold off a UNCG rally to win 60-48 Friday night.

The ‘Hoos (1-0) led 40-21 on a Mamadi Diakite jumper with 14:24 left, then went into an extended scoring slog, getting just two field goals over the next 9:25 as the Spartans climbed back into it.

UNC Greensboro twice cut the margin to eight before a 9-0 UVA run over a 2:19 stretch that included a dribble drive and jumper by Rutgers transfer Nigel Johnson and a three-pointer by Ty Jerome finally put the game away.

Kyle Guy led Virginia with 16 points, 14 of them coming in the first half. Devon Hall had 13 points for the Cavs, who shot 42.9 percent (18-of-42) from the field.

UNCG got 12 points from Marvin Smith and nine from Francis Alonso, who were a combined 5-of-24 from the field on the night.

Game Notes: UVA vs. UNCG

Highly touted redshirt freshman Jay Huff didn’t play. Another touted redshirt freshman, DeAndre Hunter, got 10 minutes of action, and was 0-for-2 from the floor with a turnover.

Johnson had seven points and six rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench in his UVA debut, shooting 3-of-6 from the floor.

Isaiah Wilkins logged a team-high 36 minutes, scoring nine points and grabbing a team-high eight rebounds.

UNC Greensboro shot 29.4 percent from the floor (15-of-51) on the night, including a 15.4 percent effort (4-of-26) from three-point range.