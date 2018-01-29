Virginia holds at #2 in AP Top 25

Virginia gained some ground on #1 Villanova, receiving 17 first-place votes, but the ‘Hoos remain at #2 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25.

UVA (20-1, 9-0 ACC) beat two ranked teams last week, topping then-#18 Clemson 61-36 on Tuesday, then winning at #4 Duke 65-63 on Saturday.

Villanova (20-1) received 47 first-place votes to remain in the top spot.

Purdue (21-2) is third, with Duke (18-3, 6-3) curiously remaining in the fourth spot despite the home loss.

North Carolina (16-6, 5-4 ACC) fell nine spots to 19th after a pair of losses last week, at Virginia Tech on Monday and at home to NC State on Saturday.

Clemson (17-4, 6-3 ACC) dropped two spots to #20 after the loss at Virginia and a 72-70 win at Georgia Tech on Sunday.