Virginia Health Information releases 2017 Industry Report

Virginia Health Information has published its 2017 report on the efficiency and productivity of hospitals and nursing homes.

This report sorts through mountains of data into key indicators of efficiency and productivity. VHI’s Industry Report was designed to meet the needs of large employers and purchasers of care. VHI includes information on how often hospitals treat medical conditions, perform surgeries, transplants, and psychiatric care to help consumers looking for the most experienced hospital for their care.

Published each fall, the report is eagerly anticipated in today’s competitive market to support negotiations with healthcare providers by private healthcare purchasers and government programs. VHI gathers and verifies detailed financial and operational data on all hospitals, nursing homes and ambulatory surgical centers licensed in Virginia. Included in the Industry Report is data on charity care, staffing levels, profit margins and more than a dozen other utilization and efficiency indicators across five performance categories: charges, costs, productivity and utilization, financial viability and community support.

Information from the 2017 Industry Report is available for each hospital at no cost at www.vhi.org/efficiency_ compare.asp.