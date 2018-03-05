Virginia Health Care Foundation approves grant to Augusta Regional Clinic

The Virginia Health Care Foundation has awarded the Augusta Regional Clinic more than $22,000 to fund its expanded dental program. This grant supports the salaries of a part-time Endodonist and Dental Assistant who provide a variety of complex dental services, including root canal therapy, dental surgery, and the treatment of dental trauma for local children, pregnant women, and uninsured adults.

“VHCF is proud to support the Augusta Regional Clinic’s expanded dental program,” said Deborah Oswalt, VHCF’s Executive Director. “Oral health is a critical component of overall health, but over 3.8 million Virginians have no dental insurance. As a result, even routine dental cleanings are out of reach for many Virginians. ARC’s new endodontic dental team will enable hundreds of local residents to obtain the complex dental procedures they need, but could otherwise not afford.”

This grant is one of 21 grants totaling $1.5 million recently awarded by VHCF to increase access to medical, dental, behavioral health, and pharmacy services throughout Virginia. 60% of these awards are to improve access to dental services for uninsured Virginians. The Virginia Health Care Foundation is a non-profit public/private partnership whose mission is to increase access to primary health care for uninsured and medically underserved Virginians. The Foundation was initiated by the General Assembly and its Joint Commission on Health Care in 1992. Since its inception, it has funded 407 community-based projects across the Commonwealth, and its programs and partnerships have touched the lives of more than 700,000 uninsured Virginians.

For more information about VHCF and its programs, visit www.vhcf.org or call (804) 828-5804.





