 jump to example.com

Virginia general fund revenue collections down 3.4% in April

Published Thursday, May. 11, 2017, 3:49 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced today that April state general fund revenue collections fell 3.4 percent.  This result was influenced by one less deposit day for payroll withholding tax collections and the timing of estimated and final personal income tax payments.  On a fiscal year-to-date basis, total revenue collections rose 3.6 percent, ahead of the annual forecast of 2.9 percent growth.

virginia“While this month’s revenue collections dropped, the timing of collections require that we consider April and May together and in the context of Virginia’s strong job market,” said Governor McAuliffe.  “Revenue collections for the year-to-date remain ahead of the forecast, but we need to continue to work together to build the new Virginia economy by creating new jobs and laying a foundation for sustained economic growth for years to come.”

With one less deposit day compared to April of last year, collections of payroll withholding taxes increased 0.7 percent for the month.  Collections of sales and use taxes, reflecting March sales, fell 0.3 percent in April.

April is also a significant month for personal income tax nonwithholding collections.  Final payments for tax year 2016 and the first estimated payment for tax year 2017 are both due May 1. Typically, a portion of final payments due May 1 for the tax (calendar) year are received in April; however, the amount varies from year to year and estimated and final payments continue to be processed in May. Therefore, April and May collections must be analyzed together to accurately assess growth in this source.

In addition, in April, corporations made their first estimated payment for tax year 2017, and made either a final or extension payment for tax year 2016.  Collections of corporate income taxes were $162.5 million in April, compared with receipts of $133.5 million in April of last year, a 21.7 percent increase.

On a year-to-date basis, collections of payroll withholding taxes – 63 percent of General Fund revenues – are 4.8 percent above of the same period last year, ahead of the estimate of 3.6 percent growth. Sales tax collections – 18 percent of General Fund revenues – increased 1.3 percent, trailing the annual estimate of 2.8 percent growth. Year-to-date, nonwithholding collections are 4.2 percent below the same period last year, trailing the annual estimate of a 0.7 percent decline. On a fiscal year-to-date basis, total revenue collections have increased 3.6 percent through April, ahead of the annual forecast of 2.9 percent growth.

May and June are also significant months for general fund revenue collections. Individual estimated and final payments will continue to be processed in May and estimated payments for individuals, corporations and insurance companies are due by June 15.

Click here to view the April Revenue Letter.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Wheat buyers checking quality during Mid-Atlantic tour
Four injured in accident involving Augusta County school bus
Bristol Motor Speedway to host inaugural U.S. Nationals of Short Track Racing
Women’s lacrosse: Virginia opens NCAA tourney against Elon
Mary Baldwin University names new provost
Notre Dame, UVA add future football dates
Food Bank, letter carriers count down to 25th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive
Andrea Kuliasha’s cancer research driven by personal experience
Blue Rocks stun Potomac in second half of doubleheader
Carolina sweeps doubleheader from Hillcats at City Stadium
South Carolina outlasts Liberty, 10-7
Blue Ridge CIT honored as state program of the year
UVA, Inova award seed funding grants to joint research teams
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Trump, Comey, ‘Seinfeld’
Shareholders add ‘Energy’ to Dominion name
Interstate 64 traffic change in Rockbridge County rescheduled
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 