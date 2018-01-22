Virginia football season tickets on sale Jan. 29

Season tickets for the 2018 Virginia football home schedule will be on sale for renewals and new buyers beginning Monday, Jan. 29. The season ticket renewal and priority ordering deadline is Monday, April 30.

Virginia’s home schedule for the 2018 season includes games against Richmond (Sept. 1), Ohio (Sept. 15), Louisville (Sept. 22), Miami (Oct. 13), North Carolina (Oct. 27), Pitt (Nov. 2) and Liberty (Nov. 10). All home games are scheduled for Saturdays with the exception of the Nov. 2 contest versus Pitt. That game will be played on Friday evening. Kickoff times will be announced at a later date.

Fans have five different price options from which to choose when purchasing 2018 season tickets. Scott Stadium seating sections are designated Priority, Prime, Hooville, Choice and Value.

Season tickets in Priority seating are $355. Prime seating is priced at $320. The new Hooville season ticket (lower level closed end zone) can be purchased for $250. The Choice seats are $200 and the Value area is available for just $99. Faculty, staff and young alumni receive a discounted price point for each of those seating options.

Fans who purchase season tickets in the newly-created Hooville section receive a Hooville t-shirt with each season ticket purchase, may opt-in to receive one complementary season parking pass per account in the Health System Garage and special fan engagement throughout the season.

“It is great we have increased the number of options fans have to purchase season tickets,” said Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall. “I think the Hooville seating section is a creative idea. I can see that area of the stadium having its own personality – a lot of enthusiasm, game jerseys everywhere, painted faces, signs. That’s going to be the really fun part of the stadium and will help us to attain a strong home field advantage.”

All season tickets in Priority sections will have a required minimum annual contribution to the Virginia Athletics Foundation (2 seats – $100, 4 seats – $600, 6 seats – $3,700, 8 seats – $6,200, 10 seats – $12,500, 12 seats – $22,600) and all season tickets in Prime seating will again have a required $50 per seat contribution to VAF.

A donation to VAF is not required to purchase season tickets in the Hooville, Choice and Value seating sections.

Improvements to seating location for season ticket holders in Priority areas will take place using the online seat relocation tool in late May based on VAF Priority Points. In order to qualify for seats in Priority and Prime sections, pledges to the Virginia Athletics Foundation must be received by April 30. Bonus points will be awarded for payment of gifts received by March 31.

All returning Prime, Hooville, Choice and Value season ticket holders will have the opportunity to contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office and make changes on demand throughout the renewal period.

Several payment plans options are available until April 30, including enrollment in the auto-renewal program. The auto-renewal program includes an option to pay in four installments.

Season Ticket Holder Benefits

A more comprehensive season ticket benefits program is being introduced in 2018. The benefits for all season ticket holders include:

• A V-Sabre clear bag (one per account)

• A $20 “Wahoowa Ticket Card” towards the purchase of future tickets to home UVA athletics events (one per account and valid for all ticket purchases with the exception of men’s basketball tickets)

• Entry into a prize program for all purchases during the month of February

• Preferred pricing compared to mini-package and single-game prices

• Early access to purchase single-game tickets to home and away contests

• Interest-free payment plan options

• Online ticket account

Fans purchasing tickets in Priority, Prime, Hooville and Choice sections will receive a concessions / merchandise voucher to be redeemed at Scott Stadium ($10-$25 voucher per account based on seat location)

Fans purchasing tickets in Priority and Prime sections will also receive invitations to special events and access to in-game experiences.

Wahoo Mini-Packages

Pick-your-own 2-game, 3-game and 4-game mini-packages will be on sale beginning Tuesday, May 1. Seat locations for the mini-packages will be assigned at the time of purchase from the best available inventory in the chosen price level.

Single-Game Tickets

Pre-sale orders will be accepted from VAF donors and 2018 football season ticket holders for single-game tickets in all price levels beginning Friday, March 9. Single-game tickets will be available for purchase by the public starting Friday, May 18.

Virginia Athletics Ticket Office

Tickets may be purchased online at VirginiaSports.com. Tickets may also be ordered over the phone or in-person Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall. The ticket office phone number is (800) 542-8821.