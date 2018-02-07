 jump to example.com
 

Virginia football adds three on Signing Day

Published Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 4:16 pm

uva footballThe Virginia football program signed 21 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent (NLI) for the 2018-19 academic school year and one grant-in-aid for a graduate transfer, head coach Bronco Mendenhall announced, which brings the total to 22 recruits.

Virginia signed three during the February signing period, including one grant-in-aid by a graduate transfer. The Cavaliers previously signed 19 student-athletes in December as part of the new early signing period for football adopted by the NCAA in 2017.

Highlighting the total class are three signees from the Commonwealth of Virginia, while student-athletes from 12 states other states also signed with the Cavaliers.

UVA’s recruits come from Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Tennessee, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

February Signees

Marcus Applefield*            OL           6-5          308         Weeki Wachee, Fla.           Weeki Wachee HS/Rutgers



Aaron Faumui                      DL           6-1          270         Kapolei, Hawaii                   Kapolei HS

Micah Mariteragi               OL           6-2          265         Hauula, Hawaii                    Kahuku HS

