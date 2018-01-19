Virginia Festival of the Book announces schedule
A program of Virginia Foundation for the Humanities (VFH), the 24th annual Virginia Festival of the Book announced its full schedule of programs, which is searchable online at VaBook.org/Schedule.
Highlights for the March 21-25 event include:
- Writing About Race & Social Justice, An Evening with Lamar Giles (Overturned), Jason Reynolds (Long Way Down), and Nic Stone (Dear Martin)—Wed., March 21 at UVa Caplin Theatre
- Carol Troxell Reader with Lisa Ko (The Leavers)—Thurs., March 22 at New Dominion Bookshop
- Letters To A Young Farmer: On Food, Farming, and Our Future, featuring anthology contributors Eliot Coleman, Barbara Damrosch, Karen Washington, and Jill Isenbarger—Thurs., March 22 at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center
- Crime Wave Bestsellers: Lyndsay Faye (The Whole Art of Detection: Lost Mysteries of Sherlock Holmes), Attica Locke (Bluebird, Bluebird), and Amy Stewart (Miss Kopp’s Midnight Confessions)—Fri., March 23 at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center
- Poets of Freedom, Poets of Death Rites, featuring Nin Andrews (Miss August), Tyehimba Jess (Olio), and David Wojahn (For the Scribe)—Fri., March 23 at Meade Hall in Christ Episcopal Church
- Appalachia: Contemporary Portrayals, featuring Elizabeth Catte (What You Are Getting Wrong About Appalachia), Steven Stoll (Ramp Hollow), and Wendy Welch (Fall or Fly)—Sat., March 24 in City Council Chambers
- Letters About Literature Celebration, featuring David Barclay Moore (The Stars Beneath Our Feet) and K-12 students from across Virginia—Sun., March 25 at Jefferson-Madison Regional Library Central Branch
- Writing the American Story: Diverse Voices in Distinguished Books, featuring 2017 Anisfield-Wolf Book Award recipients Peter Ho Davies (The Fortunes), Tyehimba Jess (Olio), and Margot Lee Shetterly (Hidden Figures), with Rita Dove—Sun., March 25 at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center
Discussion