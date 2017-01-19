Virginia Festival of the Book announces 2017 schedule

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

A program of Virginia Foundation for the Humanities, the 23rd annual Virginia Festival of the Book (March 22-26, 2017) announces its schedule of programs, which is searchable online at VaBook.org/Schedule.

Schedule highlights include:

Friday Night Crime Wave: Megan Abbott (You Will Know Me), Bill Beverly (Dodgers), and John Hart (Redemption Road), Fri., March 24 at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center

Reading Under the Influence with Jack Hamilton (Just Around Midnight) and Grits and Gravy, Fri., March 24 at the Ante Room

Flying Lessons & Other Stories: We Need Diverse Books with anthology editor Ellen Oh and contributors Soman Chainani and Meg Medina, Sat., March 25 at the Village School

True Stories of the Jim Crow South: Beth Macy (Truevine) and Patrick Phillips (Blood at the Root), Sat., March 25 at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center

Festival programs are FREE to attend unless otherwise noted in online program descriptions.

Tickets are now available for the following programs:

Leadership Breakfast with Stuart Firestein (Failure), Wed., March 22 at Culbreth Theatre

Out of Wonder, Kwame Alexander and Ekua Holmes, Wed., March 22 at Culbreth Theatre

A Piece of the World with Christina Baker Kline, Thurs., March 23 at Christ Episcopal Church

Economic Inequality: An Evening with Joseph Stiglitz, Fri., March 24 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center

Written in the Stars: Margot Lee Shetterly (Hidden Figures) and Dava Sobel (The Glass Universe), Sat., March 25 at the Paramount Theater

Mental Health: Sue Klebold and the Family Aftermath, Sun., March 26 at Culbreth Theatre

About the Virginia Festival of the Book: A signature program of VFH and the Virginia Center for the Book, the Virginia Festival of the Book brings readers and writers together in Charlottesville, Va. for a five-day program of mostly free events including author readings, book signings, panel discussions, programs for children, and more. The 23rd annual Festival will be held March 22-26, 2017. The Festival has consistently attracted audiences of more than 20,000 from more than forty states each spring, with an estimated local economic impact of about $4 million annually. To learn more, visit VaBook.org.

About VFH: The mission of Virginia Foundation for the Humanities is to connect people and ideas to explore the human experience and inspire cultural engagement. VFH reaches an estimated annual audience of 23 million through Community Programs, Digital Initiatives, Scholarship, and the Virginia Center for the Book. For more information, visit VirginiaHumanities.org.