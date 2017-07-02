Virginia farmers planting more cotton, peanuts

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced the latest USDA Acreage and Grain Stocks reports. They show that Virginia farmers are planting more cotton and peanuts this year than last.

“Cotton and peanuts planted acreage are estimated to be more than 2016, while soybeans and corn planted acreage are estimated to be down from last year,” said Herman Ellison, Virginia state statistician. “The crops were reported in mostly good condition and crop development was advancing at or beyond the normal pace.”

Upland cotton acreage in Virginia was estimated at 75,000, up 2,000 acres from 2016. The U.S. total upland cotton acreage is estimated at 11.8 million acres, up 19 percent from the previous year.

Peanut growers in the Commonwealth planted 25,000 acres, up 4,000 acres from 2016. Producers expect to harvest 25,000 acres of peanuts this year, also up 4,000 acres from 2016. U.S. peanuts planted was estimated at 1.82 million acres, up nine percent from 2016. Area for harvest is forecast at 1.77 million acres, up 15 percent from last year.

Soybeans planted in Virginia were estimated at 600,000 acres, down 10,000 acres from 2016. Acres harvested for grain, at 590,000 acres, was 10,000 acres below acres a year ago. U.S. soybean planted area for 2017 was estimated at 89.5 million acres, up seven percent from last year. Area for harvest, at 88.7 million acres, is up seven percent from 2016.

Acreage planted to corn in Virginia was estimated at 480,000 acres, down 10,000 acres from 2016. Acres harvested for grain was estimated at 330,000 acres, down 10,000 acres from last year. The U.S. corn planted for all purposes in 2017 was estimated at 90.9 million acres, down three percent from last year. Growers expect to harvest 83.5 million acres for grain, down four percent from last year.

Other Virginia estimations

Farmers in Virginia intend to set an estimated 1,100 acres of burley tobacco for harvest. This was 100 acres below the 2016 level. Dark fire-cured tobacco acreage set was estimated at 400 acres, up 140 acres from the previous year. Flue-cured tobacco acreage was estimated at 21,000 acres, down 1,000 from a year ago. Flue-cured producing states acreage for harvest was estimated at 205,500 acres, four percent below last year.

Barley seeded acreage is estimated at 30,000 acres, down nine percent from last year. Barley producers anticipate harvesting 10,000 acres for grain, 2,000 below last year. Barley planted for the nation was estimated at 2.38 million acres, down 22 percent from 2016. Acres harvested for grain is forecast at 1.95 million acres, down 24 percent from last year.

Winter wheat seeded acreage in Virginia was estimated at 190,000 acres, 20,000 acres below the previous year. Acreage harvested for grain was estimated at 130,000 acres, 45,000 acres below 2016. The U.S. winter wheat planted area was estimated at 32.8 million acres, down nine percent from 2016. Area harvested for grain was forecast at 25.8 million acres, down 15 percent from last year.

Alfalfa hay acreage in Virginia was estimated at 55,000 acres, down 10,000 from the 2016 crop. All other hay was estimated at 1.24 million acres, up 90,000 from a year ago. The U.S. all hay acreage was estimated at 53.5 million acres, up slightly from 2016.

“I would like to thank all the farmers for taking the time out of their busy schedules to respond to the surveys,” Ellison added. “The more farmers we have responding to our surveys, the more accurate data we can provide for the agricultural industry. I wish them a very prosperous and healthy year.”

All reports are available on the NASS website: nass.usda.gov/Publications/Calendar/reports_by_date.php.

For more information about Virginia surveys and reports, call the NASS Virginia Field Office at 800.772.0670, or visit nass.usda.gov/Statistics_by_State/Virginia/.